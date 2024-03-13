Summary Google may introduce a bottom bar for Chrome on Android, available in custom tabs from the Google app.

The new bottom bar isn't functional just yet, so we don't know which features it will house.

Previous experiments with a bottom-based interface in Chrome for Android were scrapped by Google.

A long time ago, Google experimented with moving some Chrome interface elements to the bottom on Android devices. The company has long scrapped these tests, and even though Chrome for iOS offers an optional bottom-based interface these days, we don’t see anything remotely like it on Android. This could finally change soon, but it looks like the bottom bar will only be used for some very specific activities.

A new chrome://flags/#cct-google-bottom-bar flag spotted by Leopeva64 in Chrome Canary 124 will supposedly show a bottom bar in custom Chrome tabs opened from the Google app. Right now, the details on what this bottom bar will look like are still sparse, as the feature doesn't work just yet. In the public development tool Chromium Gerrit, Google refers to the bar as “GoogleBottomBar module skeleton,” making it sound like it will house some options and buttons that are specific to Google Search.

One possibility is that the usual Discover, Search, and Saved shortcuts from the Google app's bottom bar will remain visible when a custom tab is open. We could also see some Google-specific features like a quick shortcut to Lens or a button for additional search results on the topic. Those are both just educated guesses, though.

Based on the descriptions from Google, the bottom bar should still be a lot more limited than it is on Chrome or even the Google app on iOS. The two Google apps offer navigation buttons and browser features like tabs and a homepage shortcut at the bottom, which is helpful due to the ever-bigger screens the best phones out there have.

Google offers bottom-based navigation in Google Search and Chrome on iOS

Back in 2020, Google also briefly tested an internal browser within the Google app, which was completely separate from Chrome and your data in it, including logins and browsing history. The browser integrated more tightly with the search app and offered some intriguing animations, but ultimately, Google scrapped the experiment in favor of regular custom tabs. It’s possible that the new bottom bar is a way to bring some features to custom tabs within the Google app that would otherwise only be available with an internal browser.

Chrome experimented with a full-fledged bottom-based interface in the past

There were a few tests throughout the years

Google last experimented with a full-fledged bottom-based interface in Chrome for Android between 2016 and 2019, initially calling it “Chrome Home” and then “Chrome Duplex.” The experiments ended up being scrapped altogether, with Google retaining the classic top-based interface with the address bar, the tab switcher, and the overflow menu all collected in the increasingly cramped top bar.

With this in mind, the new bottom bar experiment might not go anywhere. Like with any features spotted before their official release, Google could decide to fully scrap it before we even get to see it in working order.