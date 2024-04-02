Summary Google is testing a new tab organization solution in Chrome for Android, allowing users to change group colors and names.

Meanwhile, a potential feature called "Android Tab Declutter" may auto-archive or close tabs to improve memory and battery usage.

These features are curently in testing in Chrome Canary, but could eventually make their way to stable Chrome.

Regardless of which browser you regularly use, the number of tabs you have open can quickly add up in just one session. Not only can this create clutter, but it can make it challenging to go back and find information in a pinch. There are different extensions and add-ons that can address some of these issues. However, Google is working on a way to bake a solution into Chrome for Android.

As noted by Chrome feature expert @Leopeva64 on X (formerly Twitter), Google is testing a tab organization solution in Canary, which could eventually debut in Chrome for Android. The feature, which builds upon tab grouping, would allow you to change the color and name of the group for organizational purposes. You would be able to choose from more than a handful of different colors.

How Google is helping Chrome users get organized

This latest feature seems to still be in the testing phase, meaning it’s unclear if or when it will eventually make it to Chrome for Android. If it does, it’s also uncertain if it will be launched in Chrome for iOS at the same time. However, this isn’t the only feature that Google seems to be working on to improve the Chrome user experience. For instance, the company is trialing a feature dubbed “Android Tab Declutter,” which could launch as soon as May. When toggled on, it could potentially archive or close tabs you leave open, potentially saving you memory and battery life. That being said, it’s unclear if users will have the option to archive or automatically close tabs (rather than both). Again, this feature could also never move out of beta.

Given the uncertainty surrounding such Chrome features, it’s not a bad idea to look for an alternative — especially if tab disorganization is an ongoing pain for you, for instance. These days, there are several browser options you can choose from, and many of them offer organizational features as well. If Chrome is moving too slow for you in terms of its advancements, there is nothing holding you back from making a switch.