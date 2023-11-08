Summary Chrome Canary 121 features new Material Design 3 toggles in settings, which offer bolder and more contrasting colors.

The new toggles automatically appear in Chrome Canary without activating flags.

Google is also working on other design tweaks for upcoming Chrome releases, including a transparent navigation bar and experimental new tab designs.

Google Chrome already looks fairly in line with Google’s Material Design 3 guidelines, offering dynamic Material You colors and subtle new shapes that fit the design language. While you can see dynamic theming in settings, Google so far hasn’t bothered updating the toggles to match the new, bolder style. With Chrome 121, currently in Canary, this is changing. Here, Chrome offers the new Material Design 3 toggles.

The change is straightforward and has been spotted by avid Android tinkerer AssembleDebug on their Telegram channel. When you compare stable Chrome 119 and Chrome 121, you’ll see that the new version uses the bolder, fully filled out toggles that were introduced with Material Design 3. Both iterations of the toggles use Material You colors when they’re flipped on and turn gray when they’re off. The redesigned toggles offer more contrast than their older counterparts and are thus easier to understand at a glance.

The new toggles appear automatically for anyone using the Chrome Canary release on the Play Store. This time around, there are no hidden flags to enable.

2 Images Close

Google is working on broader design tweaks for upcoming Chrome releases. The company is experimenting with a transparent navigation bar, extending web content behind the system gesture area. Chrome also has a few experimental new tab designs. They change the address bar’s shape and position while making recent searches and often visited websites stand out more in a section of their own. Meanwhile, Apple users are getting an optional bottom address bar for Chrome on iOS, something that Google experimented with for a long time on Android but ultimately shelved.

To get Chrome Canary, just download it from the Play Store. It’s available as a standalone app to make it easier to test upcoming changes without potentially breaking your web browsing experience altogether. Chrome Canary is explicitly marked as an experimental build, meaning that things often can and do break. Unlike Chrome and Chrome Beta, Chrome Canary receives daily updates, which can be a toll on potential internet bandwidth restrictions.