Summary Tab groups with a single tab are coming to Chrome for Android, currently hidden behind a flag in Chrome Canary.

The new feature further hints at Android/desktop syncing of tab groups in the works.

Tab groups have been improving continually over the last few months.

Tab groups are a relatively recent addition to browsers, making it possible to bundle similar tabs or a related browsing session in a single place. While you could start new tab groups with only a single tab in them on Chrome’s desktop version for ages, this capability has only now shown up in a pre-release version of Chrome for Android, Chrome Canary 124.

The new capability is still hidden behind a flag in Chrome Canary, but it’s already functional once you enable the chrome://flags/#android-tab-group-stable-ids option, spotted by @Leopeva64 on X. The description makes clear that the flag “replaces the tab group ID system on Android with stable IDs. A logical consequence is support for tab groups with a single tab.”

In this context, stable IDs are what make it possible to sync tab groups across devices, like you can already do between desktop instances of Chrome. Thus, the flag is further evidence that Google is working on support for tab group sharing across Android and desktop, something that Leopeva64 spotted last month already.

Once the flag is activated and you’ve restarted your browser (in our testing, we had to restart twice), you will be able to add a single tab to a tab group. You can create it the same way you’d start a group with multiple tabs: head to the tab overview, tap the three-dot overflow menu, tap Select tabs, and choose a single tab you’d like to add to a group. You can then use all the familiar controls you know from tab groups, like adding and closing additional websites via the bottom bar. You can also rename the tabs and reorder them, like usually.

Google has been improving tab groups steadily over the past few months and years. They were initially only a local way to manage your tabs, but it's now been possible to retain and sync them over the cloud for a while. It just makes sense for Google to add syncing and sharing to tab groups on Android, as well.

As always, keep in mind that Chrome Canary is one of the most unstable versions of Chrome and that it could break in unexpected ways. It's best to use the stable or at least the beta version for everyday usage.