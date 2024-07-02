Summary Chrome is a popular browser on both desktop and mobile due to consistent updates and smooth performance.

Chrome for Android is testing a safety feature to automatically remove permissions from infrequently visited websites.

Beta, Dev, and Canary builds offer early access to new features, with the latter being the most experimental.

There's a good reason why Chrome is one of the best browser experiences you can find today and, while the app resides on most people's computers, it's also a huge part of the mobile scene as well, since its part of the default experience on most Android smartphones. As far as why the experience is so good, not only do you get consistent updates that bring new features and better safety, but it also just works exceptionally well when browsing the internet.

Furthermore, if you're the adventurous type, you can always try out new features ahead of public release with the Beta, Dev, and Canary builds. While the latter is the most experimental, it tends to give users the best look at features that might eventually land on public builds. With that said, it looks like a popular safety feature from the desktop version of Android is now being tested on mobile, giving users the ability to have Chrome automatically remove permissions from websites that aren't frequently visited.

Chrome for Android is getting safer

The news comes from the social platform X, with user @Leopeva sharing the news that the feature is available in the latest build of Chrome Canary. As mentioned before, this feature has been available on Chrome for desktop for quite some time, but this is the first time we've seen it appear on the mobile app.

For the most part, the feature is pretty self-explanatory here, with Chrome removing permissions from websites that users haven't visited recently. This is important because there's always the chance that something can happen when a website has certain permissions and, more importantly, if you're not visiting those websites to keep track of what's going on.

While this is just experimental for now, there's still a very good chance that it finds its way into the public build. And if you're not someone that likes to experiment, well, you won't have to wait long as Chrome 128 is set to hit the stable channel as soon as August.