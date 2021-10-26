With the official release of Chrome 95, the browser's redesigned widgets are finally available in full. The latest version of Chrome includes a total of three new widgets, and you can enable them via a flag.

The three new widgets are Chrome Shortcuts 5x2, Chrome Shortcuts 5x1, and Chromium Dino. The former offer quick access to Google search, incognito mode, voice search, and Google Lens, while the latter lets you start a Chrome Dino game session. If you'd like to use any or all of them, all you have to do is use the "Quick action search widget" and "Quick action search widget - dino variant" flags. Just copy and paste the links below into Chrome's address bar, hit enter, and enable the flags.

1. chrome:flags/#enable-quick-action-search-widget-android 2. chrome:flags/#enable-quick-action-search-widget-android-dino-variant

The widgets were first spotted in the beta release version of Chrome 95. In addition to the three mentioned above, you still have access to the previously existing bookmarks and search widgets.

Ultimately, some server-side a/b tests seem to determine which buttons show up in your widgets and which don't, as you can tell from the screenshots above. For some on the team, the new widgets also scale weirdly, so it's clear that they're not 100% ready for prime time. In any case, you can find out for yourself: Make sure you're on the latest Chrome release, activate the flags, and relaunch your browser in order to get started.

It's worth noting that Google basically revived widgets for its apps after Apple made the move to introduce the concept to iOS. So if these get enough traction, widgets might just receive more updates in the future. For now, you can try them out and see if they're a worthy addition to your homescreen arsenal.

