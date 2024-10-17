Key Takeaways Chrome 131 enables third-party password manager support for Android devices running Android 14 or later.

Enable third-party autofill by going to Chrome settings and selecting 'Autofill using another service.'

Google Password Manager offers family-sharing and free autofill, but Chrome's third-party support aims to compete.

Good news for anyone who prefers to use a third-party password manager. Chrome will start to autofill your passwords as if you were using Google Password Manager. This means you will finally be able to enjoy a simple autofill experience on any Android device , no hoop-jumping required.

The update to Chrome for Android will roll out as soon as next month (via 9to5Google). Chrome 131 ditches the old 'compatibility mode' that resulted in janky page scrolling and incorrect passwords. In its place is a third-party autofill service that natively autofills forms, just like in other Android apps.

Here's how you can enable third-party autofill in Chrome 131

It is reasonably painless to enable third-party password autofill in Chrome 131. Simply follow these steps:

Open Chrome and go to Settings > Autofill services .

. Select Autofill using another service .

. Tap Restart Chrome.

Third-party autofill support in Chrome 131 is only available for devices running Android 14 or later.

Chrome 131 is in beta right now, and we're expecting the stable version to launch on November 12. You can continue using compatibility mode for third-party password manager support, but not for long. Google plans to stop supporting compatibility mode in early 2025, so you don't have much time to make the switch.

You can always switch to Google's password manager

Another option is to use Google's built-in password manager. Importing your current passwords from a third-party manager is simple. Download a CSV file from your password manager, and upload it to passwords.google.com.

Google Password Manager comes with family-sharing, passkeys, compromised password alerts, and a host of other features. The autofill function is built right into Chrome, plus, it is free. Chances are you've already got a bunch of passwords saved there.

But if not, and you're set on using a third-party password manager, there are plenty of great options out there. ProtonPass and 1Password are two of our favorites, but they're not free. Bitwarden is another solid contender, and it is completely free. The new Chrome 131 release will support native autofill with them all.