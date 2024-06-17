Summary Google is rolling out a text-to-speech feature in Chrome for Android, allowing users to listen to webpages instead of reading them.

Playback controls are similar to music players, allowing users to adjust playback speed, skip ahead, and change voices and accents.

Users can enable this feature by tapping the three-dot menu and selecting "Listen to this page," making web browsing more accessible and convenient.

While AI tools for summarizing long texts are popular nowadays, some of us still prefer to read long webpages and texts as they are. Google's Reading Mode app on Android already helps by removing all the jargon and making the text easier to read, but the company has also been developing an accessibility feature that allows users to listen to webpages using text-to-speech. This feature has been available on Android through Google Assistant and even the Reading Mode app, but now it is also coming to Chrome for Android.

Google first started testing the “Listen to this page” functionality in Chrome 120 earlier this year, where users had to enable it by using the "chrome://flags#read-aloud" flag. Now, the text-to-speech capability is finally rolling out widely as a server-side update. As the name suggests, this feature lets users listen to the content on a webpage and works mostly on text-heavy webpages. It can be enabled by tapping the three-dot menu at the top right corner and selecting “Listen to this page” between “Translate” and “Add to Home screen.”

There are several playback controls as well

Close

Once you tap the option, a familiar mini-player pops up with the page title and website title at the top, a progress indicator, and several playback control buttons. The controls are similar to those on music or podcast players, allowing you to change the playback speed, skip ahead or back by 10 seconds, and scrub forward or backward in playback.

Then, there are several additional controls hidden behind the three-dot menu at the bottom. Tapping this button lets you turn on or off the "Highlight text & auto scroll" option — that highlights the text that is being read aloud — and change the voice. According to the Google support page, "Listen to this page" supports many languages, including English, French, German, Chinese, Arabic, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Spanish, and more. You can also select different tones and accents, such as US, UK, Indian, and Australian English.

You can minimize the bar and continue browsing while playback continues in the background. However, playback stops when you exit Chrome, though it should ideally continue. Thankfully, reopening Chrome and tapping play resumes reading from where you left off. Perhaps Google will add background playback in a future update, but for now, we're glad our favorite web browser is gaining such a useful feature.