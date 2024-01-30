Summary Google is testing a feature in Chrome that allows users to easily disable notifications from a site with a single tap.

The new feature replaces the previous method of opening the Site Settings menu and navigating through options to revoke notification permissions.

The feature is currently available to 50% of Chrome Canary users and can be enabled through chrome://flags#notification-one-tap-unsubscribe.

If Chrome is your preferred browser, you’ve likely experienced some frustration with being bombarded by sites asking to post notifications on your Android device. You may have even enabled the feature for a handful of websites over the years, whether that was on purpose or by accident. While there’s a setting you can toggle to manage notifications, it's not always the easiest to find. Now, it seems that Google is taking steps to improve its UI and resolve this long-standing annoyance for Chrome users.

As spotted on the Chromium project website, Google is now testing a feature that provides Chrome users with a one-tap button to disable all notifications from a site (via Windows Report). Before, when a site posted a notification, you would see a Site Settings button on it. Tapping this took you to the associated menu in Chrome's settings, where you could then drill down into the Notifications section to find the website in question and revoke its permission to send notifications.

With the recent change, when you get an alert from a website, you'll see an Unsubscribe button embedded in the notification where Site Settings used to reside — tapping this will immediately disable future notifications from that website. Afterward, the Chrome notification will show a dialog with two options: OK and Undo. Tap the former to go on about your day, or hit the latter if you errantly pressed Unsubscribe.

As of January 29, the feature was available to 50% of Chrome Canary users for testing. If it's available to your account, it can be enabled at chrome://flags#notification-one-tap-unsubscribe.

Over the past few months, Google has been making tweaks to Chrome to improve its UI in subtle but helpful ways. For instance, it rolled out a feature that allows Chrome desktop users to now set the browser as their default PDF reader. It debuted in Chrome Canary for testing, and when enabled, it automatically opens downloaded PDFs within the browser. This eliminates the need to use the Google Drive PDF viewer, but it’s unknown if the setting will be coming to Android. For now, mobile Chrome users may still need to rely on the Google PDF Viewer. It’s possible that the feature could be introduced to Android when it’s officially introduced to Chrome, but that is also still up in the air.

In terms of Android, Google hasn’t entirely forgotten about Chrome’s mobile users. For example, the Read Aloud feature is finally being tested for Android. It is assumed that it will be coming out with Chrome 122 for Android, and the feature would allow you to retrieve a read version of any text in the browser. Although it hasn’t been officially rolled out just yet, you can find it within the flags of Chrome 121.

Although it may seem like Google is slow to make improvements to the Chrome UI, it’s clear that the company has no intention of abandoning the browser. That being said, adjustments will likely continue to be made to keep Chrome users dedicated to the browser now and in the future. With more competition sprouting up, it isn’t surprising that Google is attempting to keep pace with such changes.