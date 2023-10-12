Summary Google is developing a feature called Organize Tabs for Chrome, which automatically groups similar tabs for users, relieving the frustration of backtracking.

Organize Tabs will be automated, eliminating the need for users to manually create tab groups, and they will also have the option to rename the groups.

Chrome will deploy Organize Tabs after users have opened enough tabs, and it is speculated to be released in Chrome version 120, along with other anticipated features such as tab syncing and hover link previewing.

When you’re browsing the web for an extended period of time, you’re bound to rack up several tabs. The end result is frustration when you need to backtrack. Google has seemingly been aware of this all-too-common problem, and it appears to be developing an automatic workaround for Chrome users. A new feature called Organize Tabs has popped up in Chrome Canary 120, and it might prevent this headache once and for all.

Browser researcher Leopeva64 shared an update on X (formerly Twitter), demonstrating how Organize Tabs may work once officially rolled out for Chrome. The feature will likely be automated, meaning you won’t have to create groups for all of your open tabs — the browser will do that for you. If you so choose, you’ll have the option to rename the groups.

One caveat is that you won’t be able to launch the feature as soon as you open the browser. Instead, Chrome will deploy Organize Tabs once you’ve opened enough tabs to warrant the feature. At the moment, it seems that there are still a few bugs that need to be worked out before it’s made widely available in Chrome.

Originally, Chrome Canary users caught on to Google’s work on the feature with the release of Chrome 119. Little was confirmed by the company in regards to Organize Tabs at the time. However, it was theorized that Chrome could eventually give users an easier way to automatically group open tabs in a window.

With the release of Chrome 119 in beta, Google has already introduced tab syncing and saving. When it’s enabled, a “save group” option appears in the right-click menu for a tab group. From here, you can shift your group to your bookmark bar, where it can be reopened upon closing. For now, you need a flag enabled to use the feature — other devices that have the flag enabled will be able to access the synced group.

Chrome 119 could become stable within the next two weeks (around October 25), and version 120, which has the feature enabled, is due for release a month after that. Another anticipated feature that could launch with either of these versions is hover link previewing on desktop. This would mimic a similar feature seen in Safari on iOS, which generates a link preview after a long-press. Whether you’ve been looking forward to a new way to organize tabs or sync browsing across your devices, Chrome seems like it could deliver on all fronts — assuming Google manages to work out all the kinks.