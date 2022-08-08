Google is usually launching new Chrome releases every four weeks, and as such, Chrome 104 already has a successor in the works. Google has released Chrome 105 to the beta channel, meaning that final testing is now underway before everyone gets to enjoy the new version in about a month. Chrome 105 doesn’t add too much to the table, but there are some interesting changes headed our way with the most recent release of Google’s browser.

Chrome 105: Picture-in-picture API for Android

Google has long allowed websites to put floating picture-in-picture windows in Chrome on desktops (since version 70, to be specific), but now, the respective API is finally making the jump to Chrome on Android. The capability will come to devices running Android 11 or later, and for now, it will only be available for video elements.

It looks like this is mainly a change directed at developers that could make it easier or more flexible to open videos in PiP mode. After all, you can already simply exit to the home screen while watching a full screen video in Chrome to trigger PiP mode, an option that has been around since Android 8.

Chrome 105: Window controls overlays for web apps on desktop

Many native apps on Windows and macOS add some of their contents right on the title bar, extending all the way to the top of the window. Chrome itself is a good example of this, putting your tabs right at the top of the interface, next to the window control buttons. After months of developing and trialing the feature, Google is now ready to bring that same capability to web app windows. This means that certain UI elements like search bars, icons, status information, and more — virtually anything a developer can think of — can now make its way into the previous dead space. The new option will make web apps feel more native, no matter what operating system you use.

Chrome 105: Custom highlight designs for desktop

Searching a web page for its content using Ctrl+F is probably already deeply embedded into people’s minds, but Chrome 105 could make for a more personalized experience depending on which website you visit. A new Custom Highlight API allows developers to easily tweak the way overlays for searching look like. The feature will also help third-party spell checkers and other extensions that modify how text on a website is highlighted. You may have already come across websites and extensions that do just that, but Chrome’s new API makes the process much easier for developers. You can thus expect even more developers to make use of this.

Chrome 105: How to download the beta

Chrome 105 is now available on the Play Store for your Android phone. On desktop, simply head over to the Chrome Beta website to automatically get the appropriate version for your operating system.

With the beta now launched, it will take roughly four weeks until the new Chrome release goes live in stable. According to Google’s schedule, we’re looking at an August 30 release date.