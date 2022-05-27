Chrome’s incredible release pace doesn’t show any sign of slowing down, as Google has just released Chrome 103 to the beta channel the same week it promoted Chrome 102 to stable. The release adds a few notable improvements, but most of these are solely behind the scenes, focusing on enhancements to page load times and new tools for web developers to work with. Here’s everything that’s new in Chrome 103.

Faster site load times thanks to improved link prefetching

Chrome 103 introduces support for the so-called 103 Early Hints HTTP response code — the correspondence between the release number and the HTTP specification is just a happy coincidence, though. To cut the complicated story short, modern browsers are able to prefetch code from servers before you even click or tap on a link in order to make the site you want to visit next load faster. 103 Early Hints give this practice another speed boost, making sites load a few milliseconds faster. This might seem like a small win, but as Google and other browser makers are continually improving browsers and load times, these small enhancements add up to a better experience.

Support for .avif for Web Share API

Chrome already lets websites hook into system-wide share sheets, and now, the company is adding .avif support for these methods, too. This will allow web apps like Twitter to work with .avif media files, too, which wasn’t a part of the allowed file types before. The file format is supposed to be more space-saving than others like .pngs or .jpegs.

Local font access

Web apps can now access local fonts stored on your device, allowing them to render them. You might know how some web image editors ask you to import fonts straight on their interface to make them work with these. This might soon be a thing of the past, at least once this local font access feature is further built out and developers are broadly taking advantage of it.

How to get Chrome 103

Chrome 103 is currently rolling out to the beta channel. On Android, you can download it on the Play Store or via APK Mirror. For iOS, you’ll need to join the beta via TestFlight, though usually, the program is all filled up. On desktops, it’s available on the Chrome website, which will automatically offer the right version for your operating system.

About The Author Manuel Vonau (1678 Articles Published) Manuel is Android Police's Europe Editor, based in Berlin, Germany. He first started writing for the publication in 2019, but has been an Android enthusiast ever since he picked up the HTC One S and later the Nexus 4. More From Manuel Vonau