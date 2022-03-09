Android 12 is easily one of the biggest updates to the OS in years, complete with an overhauled interface and some rad color-shifting abilities. But while the system arrived Material You-ready from the start, some of Google's dozens of apps sure have taken their time in catching up. Ones like Google Maps have yet to get a taste of dynamic theming at all, while others like the Play Store have gained only partial support — just enough to pass. Chrome's another example of work-in-progress theming support, and though many UI elements stubbornly hold on to their bland defaults, the new Chrome 100 Beta is adding a couple welcome splashes of color.

Colors inspired by your phone's wallpaper have started seeping into the top bar's three-dot overflow menu and the animated page-reload icon with Chrome 100 Beta.

We've also spotted these colors making their way to the app's settings screens, but you might not see it right away if you just installed the browser — Google seems to be toggling this flag from the server side, so try reloading the app a couple times if you're not getting anything.

While this still feels like a bit of a tease, it's decent progress on the road to full-blown dynamic theming in Chrome. If you want to try the Beta channel release where the changes are already live, then you can get started by grabbing it through the Play Store widget below.

