Today, we look at leather smartwatch straps, and there's a lot to get through. If you love the look and smell of high-quality natural leather, I'll discuss that and what's out there. Suppose your fashion sensibilities align more with PETA. In that case, we'll go over the types of plant-based and lab-made "leathers," including that toxic mess you unbox and are bombarded with a chemical smell. There's a fix for that. You may still want to avoid it, though.

Barton watch bands vs. Online and mall cart 'cheapies'

Close

I purchased my first Barton watch bands for an Apple Watch and Mobvoi's TicWatch Pro 3 four years ago. One is a beautiful Racing Red Horween leather band. Today, you'll find it on Barton's site for $53. At the time, I caught a solid sale and copped it for $36.75. For this article, I bought a $15 "leather" watch strap for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 from Amazon, but I'll leave out the manufacturer's name.

How do you find high-quality leather smartwatch bands, regardless of cost? The devil is in the details. Look at Barton's product listings versus those you see on some listings on Amazon.

You'll see that some Amazon listings have titles like "OOFLAMBOLIO leather watch strap for Galaxy Watch 7 40/44mm," yet when you read the description to see if it's the one for you, leather is not mentioned. Now, look at a leather watch strap on Barton's site. The description tells you what kind of leather it is by its grade or the tannery it's sourced from, like my Racing Red Horween leather band.

Horween is the name of an actual leather tannery located in the US in Illinois. Horween Leather Company has been in the leather business since 1905, with one of its claims to fame being that, early on, they teamed up with Wilson to provide the leather for footballs for the NFL. They produce top-grain and full-grain leather for retailers, which are the two highest grades, though that can be subjective and is more dependent on the tannery from which the retailer sources its leather. Where Barton's product descriptions don't include "Horween" in the product title, they'll tell you whether the band is made of top or full-grain leather.

The issue with the lack of a description of the materials in those amusingly named "leather" products on Amazon is that they're often made from synthetic materials. That alone isn't bad as they offer a great cost alternative if your wallet's currently riding the struggle bus. The problem is that sometimes, when they arrive, you unbox them, and they have a strong chemical smell.

Synthetics may be less expensive and more water-resistant. However, they're generally less durable and may crack or rip at the lugs if you get caught on something accidentally (see the Amazon review screenshot below), or that chemical smell may be a sign that carcinogenic PFAS was used in their production. Because they're embossed or stamped, they often have authentic-looking leather grain patterns, but they won't develop a beautiful patina or soften over time like genuine leather.