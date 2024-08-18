After months of teasers and countless leaks, the Google Pixel 9 series was finally unveiled this week. The new flagship lineup from Google includes four models: the standard Pixel 9, a new foldable called the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and two Pro variants, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

With even more options than before, choosing the right phone for you can be a bit confusing. If, however, you're considering one of the Pro models, here’s why opting for the standard Pixel 9 Pro over the XL might be the better choice.

1 The Google Pixel 9 Pro is cheaper than its supersized sibling

Pixel 9 Pro starts at $999 in the US, while the XL starts at $1,099

Over the years, Google has steadily increased the prices of its Pixel products. Once considered affordable flagships — the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 launched at just $599 — prices went up with the Pixel 8 series. The Google Pixel 8a now hovers around $500, while the standard Pixel 9 starts at $699. The Pixel 9 Pro starts at $999, and the larger Pixel 9 Pro XL starts at $1,099 — a significant jump compared to prices just two years ago.

If you’re considering upgrading to the new Pixel 9 series and don't want to overspend, the Pixel 9 Pro might be a better choice. Even though it comes with a starting price tag of $999, which is still a significant investment, it offers the same features as the larger model, with some minor differences. I'd suggest using the savings to invest in the best cases or accessories for your Pixel 9 Pro, which would add to the cost anyway.

2 You get a compact, easier-to-handle form factor

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is easier to hold, easier to carry, and fits in your pocket

Not everyone has large hands, and for those like me, handling large smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max can be quite a challenge. However, to get the best features, such as the telephoto lens, you had to opt for the larger model. Fortunately, Google has finally addressed this with the Pixel 9 series, offering a smaller screen Pro model.

This means that those who prefer a compact Pro smartphone with all the best features finally have the option with the Pixel 9 Pro. It's nearly 12% smaller than the Pixel 9 Pro XL in overall dimensions, making it more pocketable and easier to carry. Despite its smaller size, the Pixel 9 Pro still has a 6.3-inch display, offering plenty of space for streaming videos and playing games. If you prefer compact and easy-to-handle phones, the Pixel 9 Pro is for you.

The Pixel 9 Pro's display has a slightly higher pixel density

While we're talking about displays, the Pixel 9 Pro actually has the best specs among all the Pixel 9 models, even if the difference is minor. Although the Pixel 9 Pro features a smaller 6.3-inch display compared to the 6.8-inch screen on the Pixel 9 Pro XL, it still offers the same 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, up to 3000 nits of peak brightness, and a full 24-bit depth for 16 million colors.

But when it comes to pixel density, the Pixel 9 Pro has a slight advantage. With a resolution of 1280 x 2856, it has a higher pixel density of 495 PPI compared to the XL's 486 PPI. While this difference might go unnoticed by the naked eye, if you have a keen eye for pixels, the Pixel 9 Pro should be your top choice.

4 The camera and nearly all features are the same

Save $100 with the Pixel 9 Pro without sacrificing many features

Close

In the past, you had to buy the larger Pixel model to get the best camera, as the telephoto sensor was exclusive to the big-screen Pro models. But with the Pixel 9 Pro, you now get the same camera hardware as the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Both models feature the same 50MP primary camera, 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and 48MP telephoto sensor with up to 10x optical zoom. The selfie camera is also identical, with a 42MP sensor on both models.

In fact, most other features, such as build quality, IP68 dust and water resistance, seven years of software updates, 16GB RAM, the Tensor G4 processor, new Gemini AI features, and Satellite SOS, remain the same across both models. The main difference lies in the battery capacity: the XL model has a 5,060 mAh battery, while the Pixel 9 Pro has a 4,700 mAh cell — which is understandable, given the size difference. But that's about it.

Pixel 9 Pro delivers better value for your money

Whether you’re upgrading to a new smartphone or considering buying one, the Pixel 9 Pro seems like the smarter choice; while the Pixel 9 Pro XL offers a larger screen, it's also $100 more than what the Pixel 8 Pro used to cost.

However, if you still prefer the Pixel 9 Pro XL, it's also a great option, especially since it's available for preorder now and will be in stores ahead of the Pixel 9 Pro on August 22, 2024.