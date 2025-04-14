Summary Chipolo Pop supports both Apple and Google Find My networks, but only one at a time.

You can use Chipolo's companion app for extra features like phone alerts and customizable tones.

The tracker costs $29, offers a 300-foot range, and is water-resistant with a 1-year battery.

When it comes to Bluetooth item trackers, there are now more options than ever. Android users can choose from options like the Pebblebee Clip and Chipolo One Point, which work with Google's Find My Device network. Apple users, on the other hand, have devices like the AirTag. But if you want a tracker that works with both Android and iOS, you've typically had to rely on something like Tile. Chipolo's new tracker aims to change that.