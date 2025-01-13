Your changes have been saved Chipolo One Best for keys and bags The Chipolo One is a tiny smart tracker that works with both Android and iOS. It uses Chipolo's own tag network and Bluetooth to track your belongings. Pros Built-in cutout for keyring Replaceable battery Supports both Android and iOS Cons Chipolo tag network isn't as big as Apple or Google networks Limited to IPX5 water resistance $25 at Amazon

The Chipolo One is an affordable smart tracker that relies on the company's tag network and Bluetooth to track your belongings. It has much to like, from a built-in keyring cutout to support for ringing your phone with a double press. But it competes in a crowded market. One of its big competitors is the Pebblebee Tag Universal, which supports the Apple Find My and Google Find My Device networks and has a compact design. The Tag Universal also comes with helpful accessories in the box. So, which is a better smart tag? Let's find out.

Price, availability, and specifications

The Chipolo One costs $25 for the one-pack. However, you can save quite a bit by picking up four- or six-packs. The Chipolo tracker is also widely available and comes in six exciting colors. On the other hand, the Pebblebee Tag Universal will set you back $35 for the one-pack.

Like the Chipolo One, the multi-packs of Tag Universal are sold at a discount. You can buy the tracker from major retailers and the company website. However, it only comes in a single color.

Here's a look at the raw specifications of the Chipolo One and the Pebblebee Tag Universal.

Design, build, and battery

Plastic construction with water resistance

The Chipolo One and the Pebblebee Tag Universal have distinct designs. The Chipolo tracker has a round, plastic body with a cutout to attach a keyring or carabiner. It's also rated IPX5 for splash resistance. The Pebblebee Tag Universal has a rectangular shape, but it's also made from plastic. Its one advantage is its slightly better IPX6 water resistance . However, it lacks a cutout to hook up your keys, so you are restricted to placing it in your bag or luggage or using the supplied accessories.

Speaking of accessories, Pebblebee ships a 3M adhesive tab and a silicone sleeve with the Tag Universal. The adhesive tab can be used to attach the tracker to a remote, camera, or drone, and the silicone sleeve can be used with bag straps or pet collars. The Chipolo One doesn't have accessories, but the built-in cutout makes it versatile.

Besides their design, the Chipolo and the Pebblebee trackers differ on the battery front. While the Chipolo tracker uses a replaceable CR2032 coin cell battery, the Pebblebee Tag Universal packs a non-removable but rechargeable battery. The CR2032 lasts around two years in the Chipolo One, after which you'll have to replace it with a new battery.

The Pebblebee Tag Universal has a pogo-pin style magnetic connector that is used with a proprietary charger to recharge the battery. Its battery lasts about eight months on a single charge.

Features

Chipolo One pips the Pebblebee Tag Universal in features

Although the Chipolo One and the Pebblebee Tag Universal have the same basic functionality of tracking your belongings, how they go about it is slightly different. Both use the built-in Bluetooth radio for short-range communication and tracking. However, the Chipolo One has a claimed Bluetooth range of 200 feet. Pebblebee claims a Bluetooth range of up to 300 feet for the Tag Universal. Both of these range estimates and line of sight, and you're unlikely to get them in real life with the obstructions, such as walls, plants, furniture, and more around.

When your tagged item is out of the Bluetooth range, the Chipolo One uses the company's tag network to locate it. This network, while smaller, is reliable and effective in North America and Europe. The Pebblebee Tag Universal, on the other hand, uses the Apple Find My network or the Google Find My Device network, depending on the phone you paired with it. The Find My network has the best coverage, with millions of Apple devices contributing to locate your tracker. The Google network hasn't had a great start and falls behind the Apple network. This difference in network coverage can impact the tracker's effectiveness in locating your belongings.

You also get a speaker in both trackers to locate them at close range. However, the Tag Universal has LED lights to help find it. You also get tag location-sharing support with the Chipolo One and the Pebblebee Tag Universal.

The Pebblebee Tag Universal may have access to bigger networks, but the Chipolo One gets a few extras you don't get with the Tag. For example, you can use the Chipolo tracker to ring your phone, get separation alerts, and use it as a wireless shutter button for your phone camera. Out of these three helpful features, only the separation alerts are available on the Pebblebee Tag Universal and only when you use the Apple Find My network. The Google network doesn't offer separation alerts.

Finally, the Chipolo One and the Pebblebee Tag Universal work with Android and iOS. However, as mentioned, the tag network supported by the Tag Universal depends on the paired network.

What about the Chipolo One Spot and One Point?

The Chipolo One Spot and One Point are two variants of the regular Chipolo One. Instead of the Chipolo network, One Spot relies on Apple Find My, whereas One Point uses Google Find My Device to locate your tagged belongings. While this gives these trackers access to bigger networks, it also removes access to the Chipolo app, which has helpful features mentioned earlier. These trackers are also slightly more expensive than the Chipolo One, at $28 each.

Another notable difference between the regular Chipolo One and the two variants is the battery life. The CR2032 coin battery lasts about two years in the Chipolo One. However, you'll only get about one year out of the same battery in the One Spot and the One Point.

Which should you buy?

Choosing between the Chipolo One and the Pebblebee Tag Universal is tricky and depends on your use case. If you want a key tracker with a good Bluetooth range, separation alerts, and the ability to ring your phone, the Chipolo One is a good option. Its tag network isn't as big as the Apple Find My or the Google Find My Device. So you'll have to keep that in mind. However, if you want access to either of the two networks, you can pick the Spot and Point variants of the Chipolo One.

If you want something to track your pets, remotes, cameras, or drones, the Pebblebee Tag Universal is an excellent alternative. You can also place it inside your luggage or bag. It performs impressively when used with the Apple Find My network and has a good Bluetooth range. Other highlights of the tracker include the rechargeable battery, bundled accessories, and built-in LED lights.