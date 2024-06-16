After multiple delays, Google’s Find My Device network is finally operational and has officially introduced smart tags to the ecosystem. While it’s certainly not the first network aimed at helping Android users find their missing gear, it’s the only one that works without installing any extra apps or using a specific brand of phone and tracker.

One of the first to join Google's network is Chipolo, a veteran who makes smart tags for its own network and then adds a line for Apple's Find My network. Now that we finally have something for Google’s network, how does it stack up to expectations?

Price and availability

At the time of this review, Chipolo is still in the process of shipping preorders placed through the company’s website. You can join the preorder there or wait for Chipolo to finish filling those orders, at which point they'll be available from Amazon. Be sure to check which one you're buying because Chipolo has three different product lines, and only the "Point" models are compatible with Google's network.

The price for a single ONE Point tag is $28 plus shipping, but there is a discount and free shipping for ordering a 4-pack or a bundle with a CARD and 2x ONE trackers. At this time, Point trackers are only available in Off White.

Specifications Material Plastic Connectivity Bluetooth Battery Up to 1 year, user-replaceable CR2032 Range 200ft (60m) Water Resistance IPX5, splash proof

What’s good about Chipolo One Point?

A giant network of Android users

Despite some growing pains, Apple found early and rapid success with AirTags. There were good reasons, but the biggest advantage came from the sizable crowd of people wielding iPhones. Any lost tag is likely to be within range of an iPhone soon enough, making it easy to locate through Apple’s Find My network.

Things haven't been so good for Android users. Most tags require the installation of a custom app, and users only get locations when somebody else with the same app goes near a tag. Since none of them are ubiquitous, remote tracking has been rough. Samsung sort of solved this with Galaxy SmartTags by making all of its devices automatically part of the network; however, it does require a Samsung phone to work with the tags.

Google’s Find My Device network escapes both of those limitations. Any device is compatible and part of the network (excluding those who opt out) as long as it’s running Android 9 or above and has Google Play services. In fact, some Google Nest devices also detect tags. There are problems, but more on that later.

I have a theory that many smart tags will be purchased and set up in busy places like airports and train stations as a last-minute precaution to keep track of luggage, so minimal friction is vital. To Google's credit, setup is extremely fast and easy. All you need to do is unlock your phone and squeeze the tag's button to start the process. Tap through a few prompts and you're done in about thirty seconds.

The software experience is unremarkable but in a good way. Once a tag is paired to your Google account, it appears in the Find My Devices app like any other phone or tablet. . However, while the Find My Device network rolled out at the end of May, it hasn't been rolled out to all phones just yet. Phones are enrolled automatically, though, if they have a lock screen and location enabled. Tags can be given custom names and categories and shared with others. Like any other device, you can remotely activate the speaker to play a loud noise or mark it as lost with a message and contact details to assist with returns. If you’re in Bluetooth range, you can also get semi-helpful proximity hints — though they're just hotter/colder indicators.

The Chipolo ONE Point battery life is expected to be about one year, though it will depend on usage. When the battery gets low, you can pry the housing apart to reveal a standard CR2032 battery, just like the type used in many mechanical watches, key fobs, and garage door openers. There's no need to keep track of a charger or send it in for a battery replacement.

What’s bad about Chipolo One Point?

Remote tracking needs help

As Taylor learned from the Pebblebee tag for Android, Google's network isn't as helpful as it could be with remote tracking unless there are near-perfect conditions. This is a side effect of Google's default setting, which relies on multiple devices coming within range of a tag before location data can be determined. Unfortunately, these defaults aren't aggressive enough to be very useful, so it could take hours or days before you can get the location of a lost tag unless it's in a fairly busy location.

If your bag is lost at an airport or sitting under a bench at a theme park, this isn't a problem. However, you might be waiting a really long time to find something you've accidentally left on a hiking trail or even a friend's house. This might mean a tag won't be very useful unless you already know roughly where to look or if it's still in your home — basically anywhere that you can go within Bluetooth range for proximity sensing and audio alerts.

While remote tracking needs improvement, short-range tracking could also use some help. Ultra-wideband (UWB) radios would greatly upgrade the proximity feature in the Find My Device app, allowing it to point in the direction of the tag and provide much more precision in range estimates.

AirTags already support UWB, so we have a perfect example of what it brings to the table. Granted, not all phones support UWB, but that will change in time. I’m sure models with UWB are coming, but it feels like a missed opportunity not to start with them right away.

Chipolo's design may be uncomplicated, but it's also pretty boring in plain white with just a barely visible logo on one side. I suppose this does make it a blank slate for stickers.

The absence of fitted accessories contributes to the plain look. Given the wide selection of loops and holders available, AirTags clearly excels in this area.

Should you buy it?

The Google Find My Devices network isn't exactly performing as we all had hoped. It can get the job done, but maybe not very quickly or reliably. But this is also going to be a problem for basically all trackers on Google's network, so I wouldn't put that weight on Chipolo's shoulders. It's still the largest network for Android devices, and things will probably get better once Google develops a more aggressive location-tracking strategy, but who knows how long that will take?

Focusing purely on the smart tag, finding many faults is hard. It's simple and works as expected, and the user-replaceable battery is a plus. I'm disappointed Chipolo didn't support UWB from the start and that the tags aren't multi-network like Pebblebee's, but I'm not sure if either of these were entirely practical. Overall, I think they're good tags, but if you're not in a hurry to get some, I can't help but wonder if future tags will come along soon enough with solutions to some of these issues.