The Chipolo Card Point is thin, loud, and water-resistant, but the battery isn't replaceable — although it lasts two years, and Chipolo offers a recycling program and subsequent discount.

The Android Find My Device Bluetooth tracker network is a year old. With its slow rollout now ancient history, and performance finally rivaling AirTags', there are more trackers to choose from than ever. Pebblebee's original lineup of Android trackers was sunset months ago in favor of Universal trackers that can switch between Apple's and Google's networks, and Chipolo announced yesterday it's following suit with the new Chipolo Pop.

In more evidence of the company's commitment to moving forward, the Chipolo One Point keychain is essentially impossible to find, other than bundled with a Card Point from some third-party retailers. With no word yet on a dual-purpose card version of the Pop, though, you can still find the Card Point by itself on Chipolo's website, as well as Amazon and Best Buy. If that's the form factor you need, you're in luck, with discounts on remaining stock reaching as high as 50% off MSRP (Source: 9to5Google).