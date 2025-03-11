Chipolo One Point $15 $26 Save $11 The Chipolo One Point is a smart tag designed specifically for Google's Find My Device network. It's water-resistant, has a replaceable battery, and should attach easily to keyrings or bags. $15 at Amazon

If you're looking for a smart tag that's big on features that doesn't cost a lot, then the Chipolo One Point is an easy one to recommend. It is one of our favorite smart tags, offering excellent bang for your buck. Right now, that's even more true, as a special discount drops the price by 42%, falling to just $15, which is the lowest price we've seen for this device.

What's great about the Chipolo One Point?