Quick answer: Yes, some Chipolo trackers support Google Find My Device, but only the One Point and Card Point versions.

Smart trackers have come a long way, evolving to be more compact, easier to replace and recharge, and more precise over the years. Chipolo was among the first companies to announce its support for the Google Find My Device network, and it has since become available in limited numbers. Chipolo’s One Point smart tracker, alongside other compatible devices from different manufacturers, will become available in May 2024, opening the door for seamless device tracking for Android users.

The Google Find My Device network was set back by several months of delays, which the company states were necessary to ensure that high privacy and security standards were met. Google says it did extensive research to ensure that no updates were needed to the standard and wanted it to work flawlessly without issues the moment it was released to the public.

What is Google Find My Device Network?

The Google Find My Device network is a Bluetooth-powered location tracking network for Android devices, similar to Apple’s solution for AirTags.

The network relies on billions of Android 9+ devices that work together to help locate lost belongings and items left behind, such as smartphones, wallets, bags, compatible headphones, earbuds, and other objects. These small devices can seamlessly and safely – while protecting the user’s confidential information – communicate with each other, and help owners relocate lost belongings.

This is where the Google and Apple Find My Device networks play an important role, as other manufacturers have not yet built out similar systems that could work as extensively, on billions of devices. Google also shared that Android users will be able to opt-in, change how much they contribute to the network, or opt-out altogether.

The network will also have various safety systems built in, preventing unknown trackers from following you by sounding an alarm or sending you a notification if anyone ever tries to track you without your consent and knowledge.

Which Chipolo smart trackers support Google Find My Device network?

While Chipolo has a range of trackers, not all of them support Google Find My Device. In fact, only two do: the One Point and Card Point. Make sure you don't buy the regular One or Card, or even the Apple-centric One Spot and Card Spot, as they won't support Google's new network.

Both Point trackers are currently only available to pre-order, though since Google has announced that third-party Find My Device Bluetooth tags will become available in May 2024, you shouldn't have to wait long to get your hands on one of the compatible devices.

Additionally, the network will initially be only available in the US and Canada, meaning international users might have to wait even longer.

