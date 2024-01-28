This weekend the NFL playoffs will go from four teams to two, as some of the best teams compete to win the Conference Championship and secure a trip to the Super Bowl. The big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens has a kickoff time of 3 pm ET on Sunday, January 28, 2024. You'll be able to tune in and watch all the plays live through services such as Paramount+, YouTube TV, and Sling.

Depending on where you plan to watch, a VPN may be the best way to catch every second of the live action. With a great service like ExpressVPN, you can easily connect to a server in a different location to be able to tune in and watch live, without missing anything.

When : Sunday, January 28 at 3 pm ET

: Sunday, January 28 at 3 pm ET Where : M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD

: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD TV Channel : CBS

: CBS Stream for free: 7Plus (VPN required for most)

Use ExpressVPN to stream live from anywhere.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens preview

The playoffs have been extremely exciting this year, with huge upsets taking place. This week, the Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens and see which team will come out on top and make it into the big game. There's a lot on the line here, for both teams. The Chiefs were able to inch out a win over the Buffalo Bills last week thanks to Tyler Bass, the Bills kicker, missing the game-tying field goal attempt with less than two minutes of play in the fourth quarter. Baltimore had it a bit easier last week, as the team managed to easily outscore the Texans, to the tune of 34 to 10.

There's been a lot of chatter on social media and around the internet to suggest the Ravens will come out on top, but they'll need to bring their A-game. There's no way Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are going down without a fight, so we will have to wait and see if Lamar Jackson, J.K. Dobbins, and the rest of the Ravens can keep the momentum going and secure the big W this weekend.

And will Taylor Swift make the trip to Baltimore to support Travis? Will his brother Jason Kelce be in attendance? Odds are this will be a star-studded event.

The Ravens will have a home-field advantage, which could give them a real edge. The Chiefs, however, are used to the colder climates that we will likely see in Baltimore this weekend, so the weather is less likely to be a game-day factor for either team. If you look at just their records, the Chiefs are the underdogs, but that doesn't mean you should be ruling them out just yet. Betting against Mahomes is never wise.

Watch Chiefs vs. Ravens live in the US

This game may be one of the biggest games of the whole season. With as many upsets as we've seen this year, there's no telling who will come out on top. Both teams have proven they are Super Bowl-worthy. All the action will stream live on CBS, giving those in the US a few different options to watch. The official kickoff time is set for 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT, though pregame coverage will begin a few hours earlier than that.

Paramount Plus Paramount Plus is the cheapest and one of the easiest ways to catch the Chiefs vs. Ravens live this weekend. You can get a one-week free trial, and after that, the service starts at just $6 per month. Sign up now to ensure you're ready for all the action before kickoff. See at Paramount+

Paramount Plus isn't the only place to tune in and watch the game in the US. CBS is also available on a few other streaming services, and it may even be part of one you currently use. If you don't want to sign up for Paramount Plus to watch the action, you can check out the other options listed below.

How to stream Chiefs vs. Ravens from anywhere

Whether you find yourself traveling for work or just unable to easily tune in and watch the big matchup between the Chiefs and Ravens, using one of the best VPNs may be able to resolve the problem for you. Getting started is very simple, and in just a few minutes you should be able to easily get the game streaming using the following steps.

Sign up for a VPN service - We recommend ExpressVPN Install it on your computer or phone Connect to a server in the right location - like Australia, to access 7Plus Visit the streaming service of your choice to watch the game.

It's that simple. You can use our link to sign up and get an extra three months of ExpressVPN for free. Looking for more options? Check out all the best VPN deals available right now to see if any others better meet your needs.

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN is our favorite VPN for a number of reasons, including the ease of use and its great streaming speeds. Whether trying to avoid a geo restriction or needing to change your location, ExpressVPN is a great option for you. See at ExpressVPN

Chiefs vs. Ravens for FREE livestream

The Australian streaming service 7Plus will stream the game entirely free, as long as you're in Australia. Not in Australia but still don't want to pay to stream the game? No worries. This is where a good VPN comes into play. Simply connect to an Australian server and then tune into the 7Plus site, and you should be able to catch all the action as it happens live, for free.