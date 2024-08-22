Summary Chick-fil-A may be planning to launch family-friendly, unscripted content on its own streaming platform.

Rumors suggest $400k budget for shows, including a game show by Glassman Media.

While success may hinge on quality over reality junk, Chick-fil-A's media move could be a good way to sell more chicken.

It would appear that Chick-fil-A, of all companies, has hatched an idea that may very well change the pecking order of the top streaming services. Deadline has reported that Chick-fil-A is planning to launch a handful of original content on its very own streaming platform. Supposedly, this content will be family-friendly while also centered around being unscripted, which sure sounds like reality and game shows.

While Chick-fil-A is clearly best known for its delicious chicken sandwiches sold at 3,000 fast-food restaurants around the country, diversifying its portfolio beyond food kind of makes sense when the brand is so popular, with lines often wrapping around its stores. So why not leverage its family-friendly brand into a media conglomerate we can all watch on our favorite streaming devices?

Allegedly, content could cost $400k to make

Chick-fil-A has yet to substantiate today's news, but rumors are already swirling about what streaming fans can expect, such as the unscripted shows receiving a $400k budget and that a family-friendly game show may be produced by Glassman Media. There are also rumors about scripted and animated content. Beyond that, it's anyone's guess how all of this will be monetized, but I would expect the streaming service to be free and supported by ads, which is the easiest way to build a viewer base.

While I have no doubt that there is room in the market for Chick-fil-A to launch family-friendly streaming content, I would hope the focus changes from unscripted to scripted sooner rather than later, as the last thing we need is more reality junk clogging the interwebs. If Chick-fil-A can spin up fast and offer a selection of content that goes well beyond reality shows, which tend to be the cheapest kinds of content, it may find success. But with so many streaming services for users to choose from, Chick-fil-A will have to set itself apart, and the best way to do that would be to make engaging shows above and beyond everyone else, which will certainly be an uphill battle. In any case, I know I'm hankering for a Spicy Chicken Sandwich thanks to this news, so it would seem Chick-fil-A's devious plan to use media to get us to buy more chicken is already working.