This weekend will see Chelsea and Manchester City face off in the Premier League, as The Blues take on the top team in the standings

Chelsea is on a bit of a hot streak lately, especially after winning 4-1 over second-place Tottenham— and will need to continue if they want to move up in the standings. Currently, in 10th place, The Blues are quite far behind Man City and desperately need a win. While Chelsea's recent victories are a good sign, Man City is the top team in the league, and they won't be easily bested. This match will be a hard-fought battle, and if you don't want to miss it, here's how you can stream the game from anywhere.

When and where?

Chelsea vs. Man City is set to start on Sunday, November 12 at 11:30 AM ET — 8:30 AM PT and 5:30 PM UK. The match will take place at Stamford Bridge in London.

How to watch Chelsea vs Man City from anywhere

Are you tired of being unable to access your favorite shows or programs while traveling for business or pleasure? Well, worry no more as a VPN is all you need to get back to streaming in just a few minutes. Using one of the best VPNs will not only allow you to change your location virtually but will also add an extra layer of security to your internet connection, which is a must-have when traveling.

Without any doubt, ExpressVPN is our top pick, with most VPN services struggling to match its comprehensive features. With just a few clicks, you can easily change your location and stream all the programming you desire, from new shows to the latest sporting events. Currently, when you sign up for ExpressVPN's annual subscription, you will receive an additional 3 months for free, bringing the total cost for 15 months to under $100. With 24/7 support, a wide range of server options, and consistent speed and performance, ExpressVPN is the ultimate recommendation.

However, if you don't feel like using ExpressVPN, you can still get a ton of great VPN deals from other providers. So, do not hesitate to shop around and get the deal you want. Remember, with a VPN, you can stream your favorite shows uninterrupted, and stay secure while traveling. Get one today!

How to stream Chelsea vs. Man City in the U.S.

If you are located in the United States and looking to catch the Premier League game live, you have the choice of two platforms - Peacock and Sling TV. Both platforms provide NBC as an option for viewing the game. However, do check for any other alternatives that may be available to you. It is always better to explore all the options before making a decision.

How to watch Chelsea vs Man City in the UK

If you're located in the UK and interested in watching a live Premier League game, you can only access it through Sky Sports. The coverage will begin half an hour before the game. If you are a subscriber, you can view the match on the Sky Sports channel. If you are looking for a more budget-friendly option and don't need a full Sky package, you can opt for a Now Sports subscription. Another way to watch the game is by using the Sky Go app.