This weekend will see two teams in very different positions take the field as Chelsea gets ready to take on Arsenal in the Premier League.

Chelsea is on a bit of a hot streak lately, winning their last three consecutive matches — something they haven't done in a while — and will need to continue if they want to move up to the standings. Currently, in 11th place, The Blues are nine points behind Arsenal and desperately need a win. While Chelsea's recent victories are a good sign, The Gunners are a significant challenge that won't be easily bested. This match will be an actual test for Chelsea, and if you don't want to miss it, here's how you can stream the game from anywhere.

When and where?

Kick-off between Chelsea and Arsenal is set to on October 21, 2023, at 12:30 PM ET, 9:30 AM PT and 5:30 PM UK. The match will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

How to watch Chelsea vs. Arsenal from anywhere

How to stream Chelsea vs. Arsenal in the US

If you’re in the United States and want to watch the Premier League game live, you can choose between Peacock and Sling TV. Both platforms offer NBC as a viewing option, which will be broadcasting the game. It’s possible that other options may also be available, so it’s recommended to examine them below.

How to watch Chelsea vs. Arsenal in the UK

If you’re in the UK and want to watch the Premier League game live, you can only access it on Sky Sports. The coverage will start 30 minutes before the game. As a subscriber, you can watch the match on the Sky Sports channel or opt for a more budget-friendly Now Sports subscription if you don’t require a full Sky package. Alternatively, you can watch the game via the Sky Go app.