It's starting to sound like the Pixel Watch might finally become a reality in 2022, after years of false starts and whispered rumors. We were disappointed to learn Google wouldn't be utilizing its Fitbit acquisition to develop its first-ever wearable, but some newly-leaked watch faces seem to indicate the two brands might be closer than we thought.

The folks at 9to5Google discovered these images in the Wear OS 3 emulator — currently the only place to check out a non-Samsung variant of Google's latest wearable software. Hidden within this experience was a video showcasing ten unique watch faces. That shouldn't come as any big surprise — Wear OS has always had default looks for smartwatches — but two of the displays shown in the video match up with those recent Pixel Watch marketing renders from earlier this month.

Image Gallery (1 Images) Expand

Close

Not only does this give us more insight into what the UI might look like on Google's new wearable, but it also shows off one layout with Fitbit data integrated into one of the various modules. Although we know a smartwatch running Wear OS is on the way from the company, this occasion marks the first time we've seen evidence of its signature health and fitness tracking coming to a Google product. Presumably, you'd be able to use a Pixel Watch — or other compatible smartwatches — with the Fitbit app on your phone, effectively doubling your wearable experience on a single device.

Image Gallery (9 Images) Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand

Close

As for the other watch faces, they look pretty great. The two first seen in this month's renders include a basic analog clock with a heart rate module, while the second uses rotating dials to show the minutes and seconds. If you're keeping track at home, that leaves seven additional faces to take a look at, including some basic analog and digital entries that build in widgets for weather, fitness, and more. A couple of them prefer form over function, highlighting an artistic rendering of a colorful landscape.

While we still don't know a lot about Google's plans for its new smartwatch, it does seem more certain to launch next year by the day. If you were planning on picking up a new Fitbit ahead of the holidays, you might want to hold off.

It looks like Google is getting serious about AR hardware again A new Google Glass for consumers, perhaps?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email