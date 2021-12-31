It's almost 2022, and that means we're closer than ever to the launch of Samsung's next-gen flagships. We've already got a glimpse of what's to come, thanks to leaked press renders of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but now a new leak gives us a little more to chew on, along with some official-looking renders of the smallest member of the family, the Galaxy S22.

The new imagery of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, courtesy of 91Mobiles, not only shows us the device from more angles but also give us a glimpse of its multiple colorways. It looks very similar to the S21 Ultra except that notable camera module is no more; the indivdual camera lenses themselves jut out from the body, likely to accommodate the sizeable sensors the phone is expected to have.

Samsung likes to give shoppers a nice assortment of color choices with every generation, and the S22 Ultra is no different in that regard. It looks like it'll be offered in at least four different colors—white, black, olive green, and rose gold/burgundy—but their availability could differ by region.

Image Gallery (6 Images) Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand

Close

If you're a Note fan bitter about not seeing a Samsung with an embedded stylus in 2021, there's good news for you. Every render of the Ultra shows us the matching S Pen it will come with, and this time around, it won't be an accessory you'll have to buy separately—it gets its own slot within the phone's body.

Image Gallery (6 Images) Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand

Close

As for the standard S22, not much seems to have changed externally; it looks very much like the Galaxy S21. We're not complaining, though, because this is one of the best-looking designs to have come out of Samsung's R&D labs. The Galaxy S22, like its beefier sibling, is also expected to come in black, white, and olive green, but it switches out the burgundy for a light pink hue.

We're yet to get a proper glimpse of the S22+, but at this point, there's no prize for guessing what it'll look like. Anyway, we won't have to wait long for things to go official. Samsung should lift the curtain as soon as the tentative January launch of the Galaxy S21 FE is out of the way.

The ultimate guide for installing the Google Play Store on Amazon Fire tablets Updated for the 11th Gen Fire HD 10 and HD 10 Plus

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email