Phone notifications can be a nuisance. Perhaps you like to keep things tidy, or maybe you adhere to the Inbox Zero philosophy, but most of us like to keep our phone's notification center clean and clutter-free. Although a sense of satisfaction accompanies swiping away a screen full of notifications, it's possible to be overzealous and accidentally swipe away an important notice from eBay about an impending auction that you don't want to miss. However, with a few taps (if you've turned on notification history), you can recover your lost notification. Here's how to do it on a stock Android and One UI running on one of the top Samsung Galaxy phones.

Activate and check your Android notification history

Some smartphone makers deactivate notification history by default. If Android notifications are turned off on your phone, you can easily activate it:

Swipe up from your homescreen to open the app drawer menu. Tap the cog wheel icon to open your Settings. Open Notifications. Select Notification history. 2 Images Close From here, you can look through your dismissed notifications. Turn on the Use notification history toggle from the Notification history menu if you haven't already. 2 Images Close

You can now dismiss any of your notifications and have your notifications history to fall back on at any time.

Activate and check notification history on Samsung Galaxy phones

Samsung uses a different Android skin called One UI. Because of this, the steps to activate and check your notification history differ slightly on Samsung phones.

Swipe up from the homescreen and open Settings. Scroll to Notifications. Open Advanced settings from the Notifications menu. 2 Images Close Select Notification history. Turn on the Notification history toggle. 2 Images Close Swipe down from the top to open the notification center. Dismiss any app alerts and check the same from the Notification history menu. Close

Notification history shows your alerts in chronological order, with the most recent at the top. However, the system doesn't offer a way to place a notification history shortcut on the homescreen for easy access.

Deactivate your Android notification history

Be aware that notification history doesn't come with biometric protection, so anyone with access to your phone can hop into Settings and check the last 24 hours of your notification history. Sometimes, you may not want the system to save confidential notifications from apps like Venmo or Telegram. You must deactivate the function entirely because there is no way to turn off notification history for individual apps.

Open Settings and go to the Notification history menu (refer to the steps above). Turn off the Notification history toggle and confirm your decision. 2 Images Close

Be aware that doing this deletes all of your notification history. You can re-activate it to keep your history again, but the system doesn't restore your current notification history.

Snooze notifications on your Android phone

Instead of dismissing notifications left and right, you can snooze alerts and receive them at a more convenient time. After you activate notification snoozing from your Android phone's settings menu, you'll see a clock icon beside each notification. You can tap it to snooze notifications for up to two hours.

Close

Never miss an important message on your phone

Most notifications are a hassle, but you don't have to worry about missing an important one now. However, if notification overload is getting you down, check out these tips for managing notifications on your Android phone.