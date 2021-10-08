We won't tell if you need something to tide you over until Google's launch event

We’re just ten days out from Google’s official launch event for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, and if you’re like many of the writers at Android Police, it’s hard to imagine being more excited. If you want to give your current device the look and feel of your next smartphone, some newly leaked wallpapers might be just what you’re after.

These new backdrops come courtesy of M. Brandon Lee from This is Tech Today, and if you’ve been watching Google’s marketing for its newest phone, they might look a little familiar. Last month, some high-res ads showed up on billboards across the US, showing off Material You personalization with some clean-looking shots of the Pixel 6 itself. If you’ve been jealous of the wallpapers displayed behind each model, the wait is finally over.

While there are a couple of backgrounds missing from this bunch, the six included in today’s leak should tide even the most die-hard Pixel fans over until the phone actually goes up for sale later this fall.

Google has managed to avoid some of the pressure of leaks by announcing the Pixel 6 early. However, we’ve still seen a lot of unconfirmed information over the last couple of weeks, including pricing and camera samples. These backdrops join the original bunch from back in August as yet another way to make your old phone feel like your next phone.

If you're looking for full-res copies, make sure to grab them from M. Brandon Lee's tweet here.

