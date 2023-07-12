Source: Apple Apple iPad (2021) $250 $329 Save $79 Yes, even though the 9th-Gen iPad is a bit older, has a dated design, and runs iPadOS, it's probably still the best tablet deal for most people, rather than buying the best Android tablet. Good thing it's $79 less for Prime Day. $250 at Amazon

We are the first to admit that the Android tablet experience can be lacking. While many of the best Android tablets have gotten much better in recent years, there's just a lot that Apple's iPadOS offers over Android when it comes to tablet-specific software. While Apple tends to be a little more expensive than comparable Android tablets (okay, a lot more expensive), the bang for your buck when comparing iPads to Android tablets falls in Apple's favor.

That's why when Apple products finally go on sale for events like Amazon Prime Day, even older models — like the iPad 2021 — are worth getting when they provide so much value. If you've been looking for a tablet to do basic tasks, watch Netflix, and actually allows you to get just a tiny bit of productivity-focused work done, then you owe it to yourself to get the iPad (2021) this Prime Day.

Why exactly is the iPad (2021) deal better than all the Android tablet deals

A big reason is Android is just not optimized for the tablet experience, and because of that, many apps don't function properly or scale correctly on an Android tablet. Plus, even if there is a really nice app you want to use, you'll have trouble finding more like it. Apple's App Store literally has millions of apps that work amazingly well on the iPad.

Furthermore, even though the iPad 2021 is rocking Apple's older A13 Bionic chip, if you compare it to similarly priced models, the iPad (2021) will perform better overall. Apple's chip, combined with its impressive iPadOS software, not to mention the long-term support they offer its devices, means an iPad (2021) will outperform and, likely, outlast any midrange or budget tablet in the Android market.

Of course, just because the iPad (2021) is on such a good deal for Prime Day doesn't mean you're absolutely stuck buying Apple if you don't want to. If $250 is too expensive, there are tons of decent Android tablets you can check out more Prime Day tablet deals that might suit your budget better. Just be prepared for some drawbacks on the software side of things.