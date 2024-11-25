Key Takeaways ROG Phone 9 series unveiled with new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset for top-tier gaming performance.

ROG Phone 9 FE spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance site, expected to offer premium gaming features at a lower price.

Possibility of ROG Phone 9 FE featuring Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, with expected cost-saving measures to keep price down.

After weeks of leaks, Asus officially unveiled the ROG Phone 9 series on November 19, 2024. The new gaming smartphone series includes two models, the ROG Phone 9 and ROG Phone 9 Pro, featuring the new flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. A new report now suggests a budget-friendly variant could join the lineup while still offering flagship specs.

Related Best gaming phones in 2024 Looking to pick up a new smartphone that's great for gaming?

After first being spotted on the GSMA database (via GizmoChina), 91Mobiles now reports that the ROG Phone 9 FE has also appeared on the Wi-Fi Alliance website. This could indicate an imminent launch, though the publication did not provide any leaked timeline for the phone's release.

Based on specs from the Wi-Fi Alliance website, the ROG Phone 9 FE will support the same high-end standards like the pricier siblings, such as support for Wi-Fi 6 and Miracast. It appears the device is currently being tested on Android 14, though the report speculates it could still launch with Android 15 like the other phones in the ROG Phone 9 series.

ROG Phone 9 FE could bring premium gaming specs at an affordable price

Source: Qualcomm

In terms of hardware, there's no definitive leak about the ROG Phone 9 FE's specs, but speculation suggests Asus may include last year's flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. If true, the ROG Phone 9 FE would still deliver top-tier gaming performance at a lower price, as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 still remains a flagship processor despite Snapdragon 8 Elite's release.

The price will, nonetheless, likely be lower than the other variants of the ROG Phone 9 series due to the FE branding. Asus could cut back in areas like skipping programmable mini LEDs on the back or using a less powerful cooling system to keep the costs low for this variant. There's no information yet on when the ROG Phone 9 FE will launch or in which regions it will be available, but we'll keep you updated as we learn more.