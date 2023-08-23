Source: EarFun EarFun Air Pro 3 $56 $83 Save $27 The EarFun Air Pro 3 wireless earbuds are some of the most impressive earbuds you can get at an affordable price point. They pack 11mm drivers that deliver rich sound, have decent ANC, and are designed to last up to 9 hours on a single charge. Given their excellent performance, it's hard to believe that they don't cost more. $56 at Amazon

Inexpensive wireless earbuds that deliver great sound, long battery life, and decent noise cancelation may sound like a myth, but they do exist. Sure, cheap earbuds are usually of the sort that you buy from a random gas station in a middle of a road trip because you accidentally left your main pair at home. You don't typically expect much from them, either, since more often than not, they start conking out after a few uses, or after listening to alt-rock tracks for way too long.

But alas, true wireless earbuds that don't break the bank do exist. The EarFun Air Pro 3 earbuds happen to fall into this category, costing only $80 a pair. With Amazon's current deal, though, they're made even more affordable, letting you snag yours for just $56 — as long as you don't mind getting the basic black colorway.

Why you should snag the EarFun Air Pro 3 earbuds

The EarFun Air Pro 3 earbuds are surprisingly great for a pair that costs less than a Benjamin. They're no Sennheisers, that's for sure, but they're light years ahead of gas station-quality earbuds. If you're more of a headphones type of person, these are an excellent alternative to your cans if you're on the hunt for earphones you can use on the go. They feature 11mm drivers, an advanced QCC3071 chipset, and Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Audio technology, making them capable of pumping out crystal-clear audio with punchy bass and crisp treble. You'll get to enjoy the richness of any song from any genre just fine, and listen to any podcast just as clearly, too.

Noise cancelation for wireless earbuds can be hard to nail, but this pair's ANC does a decent job of eliminating any distracting outside noise. They're designed to drown out up to 43dB, though you're also given the option to select a mode that keeps you aware of your surroundings. There's an accompanying app that lets you toggle with the sound equalizer and switch between noise-canceling modes, but if you find that too complex, you can just make use of the built-in touch controls.

The battery life is nothing to scoff at, either, with EarFun quoting it at 9 hours on a single charge, which you can extend to 45 hours with the USB-C charging case. It only takes a 10-minute top-up to enjoy two more hours of playtime. With the case, they're quite pretty to look at, too, with a design similar to Anker's Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro, albeit slightly smaller.

Now at just $56, it's hard to find fault in the EarFun Air Pro 3 earbuds. This discount, though, only applies to the standard black colorway. You'll have to spring $8 more for the oat white variant or $12 more for the blue.