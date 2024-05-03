Summary OpenAI may unveil its own search engine on May 9, potentially posing a challenge to Google's dominance in the field.

The domain "search.chatgpt.com" hints that ChatGPT is developing a search feature, though it's not live yet.

The upcoming ChatGPT search engine might offer even faster responses while maintaining strong summarization capabilities.

For a while now, Google has been the dominant player in search engines, handling almost every search worldwide. But lately, it's been seriously challenged by Microsoft's Bing, which got a boost from ChatGPT in its AI chatbot department. Now, with OpenAI stepping up, Google might have more competition than ever. Rumors about OpenAI working on its own search engine have been floating around, and it looks like it's about to become a reality in less than a week.

There are new rumors going around that OpenAI might unveil its own search engine as early as May 9, just a couple of days before Google's big developer conference kicks off. Ashutosh Shrivastava over at X (formerly Twitter) posted a screenshot suggesting that OpenAI has been busy with SSL certificate logs, hinting at a domain called search.chatgpt.com (via Search Engine Roundtable).

When you navigate to the subdomain in your browser, you're greeted with a "Not found" message. This just adds to speculation that ChatGPT's search engine could indeed be in the pipeline. Meanwhile, OpenAI's homepage is undergoing a major makeover, with search taking the spotlight.

The idea of a ChatGPT search engine starts to make sense when you consider that Microsoft, a major investor in OpenAI, hasn't been able to match Google Search with Bing. According to a February report from The Information, OpenAI's supposed search engine would rely partially on Bing's technology, potentially posing the biggest challenge yet to Search's dominance.

OpenAI might be about to steal Google's search crown

At present, AI-powered search engines like Google Search give you direct answers to your questions, often in just a couple of sentences, generated by AI. They also offer links to their sources at the bottom, blending the features of an AI chatbot and a traditional search engine. According to The Information, this upcoming search product could be even speedier than ChatGPT while still maintaining its strong summarization capabilities.

Details about the ChatGPT search engine are pretty scarce for now, but May 9 is just around the corner. So, we won't have to wait long to find out what OpenAI has been cooking up. Plus, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman hasn't been shy about hinting that the company might be working on some kind of Google Search competitor.