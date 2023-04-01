Generative AI models are the hot new thing in the Big Tech world, and everyone is joining the race. The buzz really only started with OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot, a generative AI language model that is incredibly good at predicting which words should follow one another when you feed it with prompts. Google has long been working on a similar technology, dubbed LaMDA, and with ChatGPT taking the world by storm, the company saw itself forced to release some version of its AI model to the world. That’s how we got Bard, Google’s first publicly available chat-based generative language model, with access to many parts of the internet.

But is Google really at the same level as ChatGPT already? To find out, we put ChatGPT and Bard head-to-head, taking a look at which is better at which tasks.

Fictional plot summarization

One area where AI could replace human writers much faster than you might expect is simple summarizations and newswire-based journalism. This kind of writing usually just shortens and simplifies longer existing texts, which is something that generative AI has gotten pretty good at. In fact, many finance stories concerned with the stock market, juggling a ton of numbers, are already written by AI. Since we want to avoid boring you with a mundane topic like this, we asked both ChatGPT and Bard to give us 300 word summaries of Frank Herbet’s classic Dune novel.

As you can see, both Bard and ChatGPT offer workable results in this comparison. By a small margin, ChatGPT is the winner here. The OpenAI bot summary is easy to understand even if you’ve never heard of Dune before, while Bard assumes some knowledge. The Google bot omits how the planet Arrakis was under Harkonnen control before it was given to House Atreides, and also doesn’t mention that the Harkonnens take back the planet with the help of the emperor. Bard also randomly mentions the name of the Fremen leader, Stilgar, without ever getting back to that person again.

Purchase recommendations

Many people use Google to get purchase recommendations, be it for a new washing machine or for the best phones on the market right now. Since there's an overwhelming amount of information online about the latest and greatest products, generative AI models should have an easy time giving out some recommendations themselves. That’s why we asked ChatGPT and Bard which new phone you should buy.

Here, you run into a limitation with how the current iteration of ChatGPT is set up. The OpenAI model only has access to data from before 2021, which means that Google Bard wins this round by default, as it actually offers a list of products that you can buy right now. Both ChatGPT and Google Bard make clear that it’s almost impossible to give you a list without further information from you, though. That's going to depend on preferences on software platform, your budget, and which features you value the most.

Excel formulas

Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets are incredibly powerful tools. However, many of us use just a fraction of the available features, particularly when it comes to advanced formulas. That’s where natural language AIs can come in handy, giving you recommendations on which formulas to use to achieve the goal you have with a given spreadsheet.

In this comparison, it’s clear that ChatGPT wins. The OpenAI model gives you the exact formula you need for your problem, and it even gives you a guide on how to use it and modify it to fit your needs exactly. It additionally provides an example, just to really make sure that you know how to use it.

Google Bard notes that it’s not able to help with coding yet, which is technically correct, but we’re not sure if you can call using spreadsheet formulas coding. In contrast to ChatGPT’s answer in the section above, Google also doesn’t give any useful hints to help point you in the right direction, which is a bummer. We also tried to get Bard to create a formula with slightly different wording, but to no avail.

Tourist travel itineraries

Planning a trip can be tedious, and it’s sometimes difficult to find a good place to start. That’s where chatbots might come in handy, and so we pitted ChatGPT and Bard against each other for a two-day weekend trip to New York City.

With New York City, Bard and ChatGPT are tied. Bard’s itinerary isn’t as balanced as ChatGPT’s, with two museum visits packed in one day, which might be too ambitious. Bard also conflates the Statue of Liberty, Liberty Island, and Ellis Island, and makes it sound like you need to return from Liberty Island to Battery Park to reach Ellis Island, which isn’t true. In contrast to ChatGPT, Bard gives some valuable additional tips for the trip, while ChatGPT only sticks with the task, which was creating an itinerary. However, ChatGPT’s itinerary is more balanced, trying not to overload your days with activities, and it also takes into account that you need to stop for food, with it recommending good neighborhoods to grab lunch and dinner.

However, when we tried this same task with a different city — Malmö in Sweden — Google Bard disappointed. The tool presumed that we were traveling by plane and would arrive in the morning, so it added half a day of traveling to the city to the itinerary. When we prompted the AI to repeat the task but without the airport and hotel check-in on day one, it instead started its itinerary on day 2, and switched to us arriving by train rather than plane in the morning. When we tried this same conversation structure with ChatGPT, it understood that we just wanted to omit one part of our journey, and it substituted it with something else. With this in mind, ChatGPT takes the crown in this round.

Bonus: How to find and join a US PhD program

To put Bard and ChatGPT to work with a more complicated question, we decided to ask them to guide us through the process of enrolling in a PhD program in the US — with the added twist that we didn’t study in the US, but that we obtained our master’s degree in the EU.

Neither answer here is not 100% satisfactory. Bard and ChatGPT both acknowledge that we got a degree in the EU, but they don’t offer specific guidance on what impact that will have and what difficulties could arise, like language certificates or visas, in case we’re not US citizens. Still, ChatGPT takes the crown here. The tool has a streamlined step-by-step process that’s easy to follow and that has an inherent logic to it. Bard’s approach feels more backwards, with the tool first asking you to apply for PhD programs and only then start networking and reaching out to potential mentors. It’s likely that it would be easier to go the other way around.

Generative AI has a lot of potential

Our trials make clear that ChatGPT is the more advanced model right now, even if it only has data up to 2021 at its disposal. It just plays in a different league than Google Bard, and its answers routinely offer more context. The program is also better at dealing with follow-up questions without tripping up, and it plainly supports more features, like the creation of spreadsheet formulas. With both chat solutions, you also can't rely on them getting everything right. For the time being, we'll still have to fact-check everything that they do.

In the long term, this may change for the better. ChatGPT and Bard are both developing and advancing at breakneck speed, and they might soon become valuable tools across professions we haven't even considered yet, and for plenty of everyday tasks that we'll end up taking for granted.