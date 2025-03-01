Artificial Intelligence (AI) has reshaped digital art and creative design. Generative AI helps you generate stunning artwork on your tablet and Chromebook. This guide examines Janus-Pro-7B (DeepSeek) and DALL·E 3 (ChatGPT), comparing which generates realistic images.

The initials 'AI' against a light gray background with the Android Police logo visible
DALL·E 3 uses diffusion modeling and ChatGPT to generate images

DALL·E 3 is a generative model with a diffusion-based decoder trained on vast multimodal datasets. This allows it to generate detailed images across diverse artistic styles. A key advancement in DALL·E 3 is its tight integration with ChatGPT, language processing, and large-scale transformers.

This allows it to parse complex descriptions with a higher level of semantic accuracy. Unlike multimodal architectures that understand and generate images, DALL·E 3 is optimized for generative tasks and lacks an image processing pipeline. ChatGPT understands images because OpenAI deploys additional vision models. OpenAI integrates separate vision models that process and analyze images.

Janus-Pro-7B separates understanding and image generation with a dual-encoder design

Janus-Pro-7B is a generative model by DeepSeek with 7 billion parameters. The neural networks in Janus-Pro-7B are trained for precise, structured outputs. Its decoupled architecture separates visual understanding from text-to-image generation. Unlike DALL·E 3, which only produces images, Janus-Pro-7B processes and generates images and text.

There are two specialized encoders instead of one. The Understanding Encoder analyzes images, identifies objects, and interprets relationships. It looks at a picture, analyzes what's in it (objects, people, or scenes), and turns that into meaningful text. The Generation Encoder converts a description into visual elements, allowing the model to generate images based on text prompts.

Comparing realism in AI-generated images from Janus-Pro-7B and DALL·E 3

Prompt: A realistic photo of a potted cactus and a bicycle.