Summary OpenAI is reportedly developing 'Connectors' for ChatGPT Team subscribers, enabling deeper integration with Google Drive and Slack beyond simple file uploads for upload-less queries.

This new feature aims to allow ChatGPT to access and analyze internal business data, respecting existing permissions and giving admins control over synced content, with future support planned for other platforms.

While emphasizing user control and data privacy, the release timeline for Connectors remains unclear, and it is expected to initially be exclusive to business users.

OpenAI's ChatGPT can already connect to storage platforms like Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive, allowing users to seamlessly upload files to be analyzed. However, the AI giant might soon take the integration one step further.

In a similar vein to Gemini's tight integration with workspace apps, OpenAI is reportedly looking to introduce what it plans to call 'Connectors,' bringing deeper integration between ChatGPT and other popular online tools.

Related How to use Google Drive with ChatGPT Enjoy seamless integration for easier data analysis

As highlighted by TechCrunch after obtaining a relevant document about OpenAI's plans, 'Connectors' will first go into beta testing for ChatGPT Team subscribers, and only for Google Drive and Slack. Unlike the current implementation where ChatGPT allows you to directly import files from Google Drive to analyze, it looks like the new integration will give ChatGPT full access to connected apps. This should allow for upload-less queries, enabling prompts like "summarize the document that (person's name) sent me yesterday," or "what did my colleagues discuss in Slack today."

OpenAI reportedly aims to extend Connectors to other platforms like Microsoft SharePoint and Box.

Would you give OpenAI acess to your messages?

"This will allow employees using ChatGPT to easily make use of internal information similar to how they can use world knowledge via web search," reads an excerpt from the document, highlighting OpenAI's business-first approach to the tool.

Whether you'd want to give ChatGPT access to your personal documents and messages is completely up to your discretion, similar to how it's your decision if you want to allow Gemini's latest tool to scrape your search history for more relevant and personalized replies. On OpenAI's end, the company reportedly states that integration permissions will be "fully respected" and "kept continuously up to date." The AI giant also added that it won't use synced data for training its AI models.

Additionally, to avoid employees getting their hands on documents that they're not supposed to, the integration will respect account-level permissions. This essentially means that employees will not be able to probe (or trick) ChatGPT into sharing information about chat and/or documents that they don't have access to on Google Drive or Slack. Additionally, admins get to decide which Slack channels and Google Drive files are synchronized with ChatGPT. The tool won't be able to parse through DMs and neither will it support image, Sheets, and Excel data analysis.

It is currently unclear if and when OpenAI will officially announce Connectors. Further, it is unlikely to arrive in the hands of regular ChatGPT users any time soon.