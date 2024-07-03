Summary Samsung's upcoming devices, like the Galaxy Flip 6 and Fold 6, have similar designs to their predecessors with improved hinges and colorways.

The Galaxy Buds 3 series and Galaxy Watch Ultra have fresh designs, but many have said they resemble Apple's AirPods and Apple Watch Ultra, respectively.

The similarities are so striking that OpenAI's ChatGPT mistakenly identifies Samsung's new designs as Apple products, though Google's Gemini seems to know the difference.

Samsung's Unpacked event is just around the corner, and we already know a lot about the South Korean tech giant's upcoming devices thanks to a range of leaks, some coming from Samsung itself.

Several of the upcoming devices follow a similar design language to their predecessors, with high-quality leaked images of the Galaxy Flip 6 and Galaxy Fold 6 indicating that the upcoming foldables will look almost identical to their predecessors, albeit with an improved hinge and new colorways.

The same goes for the Watch 7 series, donning a similar rounded look as its predecessors, with two side buttons and identical lugs. There's no precedent for the Galaxy Ring, though there's not much you can do with a ring look-wise. It looks similar to Oura's 'Horizon' rings, featuring an entirely circular design with no breaks.

But not all hope is lost if you're looking for new Samsung products with fresh (copied) designs. We're expecting Samsung to unveil the Galaxy Buds 3 series and the all-new Galaxy Watch Ultra at Unpacked, both of which feature a shift in design that we haven't seen from Samsung in the past.

The Buds 3 series, according to leaked renders, will feature a design very similar to the original Apple AirPods, with a long stem and everything. Its case also features an AirPod-like appearance, resembling the AirPods Pro case, swaying heavily from Samsung's regular bean sprout design. The Galaxy Watch Ultra, on the other hand, looks very similar to the Apple Watch Ultra, and is nothing like what we've seen from Samsung's wearable segment before.

Samsung's new designs are leaving even the latest AI models confused

Close

One curious Redditor wanted to know what OpenAI's ChatGPT thinks of the upcoming wearable, and... well, the AI model, too, thinks that the wearable is the Apple Watch Ultra. We weren't sure what version of ChatGPT the Redditor was using, so we recreated the query with OpenAI's latest and greatest ChatGPT 4o, and lo and behold, it too thinks that the render of the upcoming Galaxy Watch UItra is the Apple Watch Ultra.

"The distinctive features such as the rugged design, the orange Alpine Loop band, and the specific interface design indicate that it is the Apple Watch Ultra," reads GPT4o's response, as seen in the first screenshot above.

For what it's worth, Google's Gemini was able to correctly identify the render as the upcoming Galaxy Watch Ultra, though it too made mistakes, saying that it is a new wearable from Samsung "that was recently announced."

We received a slightly more cautious result when we asked ChatGPT about the Galaxy Buds 3, with it saying that they "appear to be similar in design to Apple's AirPods Pro." From the stem up, the upcoming buds do indeed look similar to the AirPods Pro, complete with its silicone tips and the black vents on the outside. The stem, however, resembles Apple's original AirPods.

We're not trying to poke fun at OpenAI here. The images we shared with it are just renders, and we weren't expecting it to know about them. The emphasis here is on Samsung's new designs looking like a direct Apple ripoff, and if that is for better or for worse is for the users to decide.