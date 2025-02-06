Summary ChatGPT search is now available for anyone to use without an account.

ChatGPT search functions as a full-fledged search engine, offering maps, images, summaries, and cites its sources.

While Google still dominates, analysts predict ChatGPT may capture 1% of the search market by the end of 2025.

Google might be a little worried. The AI-powered search market just became a lot more heated as OpenAI takes off the gloves and removes the login requirement for ChatGPT search (via The Verge). ChatGPT's AI-powered search is now available for anyone to use, no account required.

The change was announced Wednesday. It allows users to access AI-generated search results, with source citations, directly from the web. The feature first launched back in October for paid subscribers. Then, in December, it expanded search to all users who had an account. But now anyone can use it without needing to log in, putting it in direct competition with Google Search and Bing.

ChatGPT vs traditional search engines

This latest update from OpenAI turns ChatGPT into a full-fledged search engine. It can display maps, images and summaries, guide users to local attractions, pull up recipes, and provide sources for its results. All of this challenges what we've come to know as a search engine. It does it in a friendly conversational style free from ads and clickbait headlines.

But OpenAI is not the first AI search engine on the scene. Perplexity, another search engine driven entirely by AI, allows users to search the web without an account. Perplexity has gained traction recently after integrating hotel listings and ratings from TripAdvisor.

Google Search has Gemini built in , which produces a conversational summary to a search in addition to surfacing the traditional page of results. It's a more hybrid way of handling the changing field of search as AI finds its way into everything.

Google continues to dominate search...for now

ChatGPT has six times more market share than Perplexity, according to data from BrightEdge. Search traffic from both platforms have grown tremendously, and analysts predict ChatGPT search will own 1% of the search market by the end of 2025. But Google is still king in this department, with 92% of the search market, followed by Bing with just over 4%. ChatGPT has a long way to go yet.

It is unknown if ChatGPT can ultimately disrupt Google's vice grip on search. OpenAI is moving fast and aggressively, and every week it seems Google has to play catch up in the field of artificial intelligence . One thing is for certain. OpenAI has Google in its sights, and is gunning for top stop.