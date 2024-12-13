Summary ChatGPT introduces a new Santa voice feature for the holiday season, adding a festive touch to responses.

Advanced Voice Mode is available for Plus, Team, and Pro users; helping with tasks like decoding unfamiliar settings and languages.

Chatbot plans to launch 12 new features & products in 12 days, with Gemini 2.0 by Google rivaling the growth.

Every time I check, most popular AI chatbots have new features to check out. Most apps like Google Gemini and OpenAI's ChatGPT have been in development for a couple of years now, so developers have the bandwidth to focus on fun additions instead of just the core functionality. With the holiday season already upon us this year, ChatGPT has a fun feature the child in you might enjoy — a new Santa voice for responses!

ChatGPT is on a bit of a roll this week, with plans to launch 12 new features or products on a livestream in each of the next 12 days. The latest one is support for a new Santa-like voice in Voice Mode where users can query the chatbot using their voice and have the response spoken aloud to them. Voice Mode is activated using the icon beside the query field.

That said, the mic button has changed into a snowflake for this holiday season. Tapping it allows you to select a voice of your choice, and for new users, Santa is the default (via PhoneArena). The responses I got in my testing were about as helpful as regular ChatGPT ones, albeit with a healthy smattering of Santa puns and Christmas references thrown in. Granted, they make the response longer, but ChatGPT for Android has a setting to let the responses play in the background while you switch to other apps or turn your screen off.

Other interesting features are coming too

Hi there, Advanced Voice Mode

While Santa mode is available for everyone, the paying subscribers also get access to a few cool new features. Related to the voice feature we've been discussing, there's a new Advanced Voice Mode now, which gives the AI permissions to access your screen's contents and tell you more about what's displayed. This can be super-helpful if you're venturing into an app's unfamiliar settings page, or if you need to interpret a foreign language.

Advanced Voice Mode is reserved for Plus, Team, and Pro users, but free-tier users also get access to it for a limited time every month. We can't wait to see what else OpenAI has in store for us this week. Meanwhile, Google has unveiled Gemini 2.0 to take on other AI chatbots, and the battle continues.

Lest we forget, the Santa voice option is a seasonal special, so we suggest using it as much as you can while its still here. You can enable it under Settings → Voice → Voice.