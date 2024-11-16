The ChatGPT4 AI chatbot provides many useful functions, like understanding languages, extracting information, and transcribing images, to help with your day-to-day tasks. Accessing the website and app for guidance on any handy Chromebook, smartphone, or tablet is easy. Whether you need assistance with your thesis or want to improve your workflow, ChatGPT has plenty of tools to uncover. Our tips and tricks guide walks you through the best productivity hacks you'll find with ChatGPT.

While ChatGPT is a conversationalist AI trained in natural language processing, OpenAI warns that "ChatGPT is sensitive to tweaks to the input phrasing or attempting the same prompt multiple times." You may need to use multiple prompts or approach the prompt from another angle to get a suitable answer.

Related What is ChatGPT? Learn what ChatGPT is, how it works, what you can do with it, and how much it costs to use OpenAI's most advanced AI chatbot

8 Use ChatGPT to help with debugging

Practice programming languages and concepts

ChatGPT is valuable for debugging. You can ask ChatGPT to review a line of code or a whole code block. ChatGPT has extensive programming training. You can use simple prompts to ask for feedback or have it walk you through solutions. To get started with ChatGPT's debugging assistance, try the following prompt:

Open ChatGPT. Copy and paste the code inside the Prompt box. Write the error you see and ask it for step-by-step critical reasoning. Wait for ChatGPT's response.

If ChatGPT's suggested solution doesn't work, ask ChatGPT for another approach. ChatGPT is still learning, so your experiences may vary.