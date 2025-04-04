Summary OpenAI is offering their ChatGPT Plus free to college students until May 2025.

ChatGPT Plus provides faster response speeds, access to latest models, and additional features.

To access the free ChatGPT Plus, students in the US and Canada must verify their enrollment through SheerID.

Using AI services has become part of everyday life. From extracting important information from screenshots on Pixel phones to removing unwanted objects from photos, AI is everywhere. However, one thing almost everyone using AI relies on is AI chatbots. While options like Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot exist, OpenAI's ChatGPT has taken the lead in this space, especially among college students.

With final academic exams approaching, OpenAI is now offering ChatGPT Plus — the paid tier of its chatbot service — free for college students for two months.

The promotion was announced by Sam Altman on X, where the OpenAI CEO shared that ChatGPT Plus is now free for all college students until the end of May 2025. The only condition is that it's available only to students enrolled (full-time or part-time) at degree-granting institutions in the US or Canada. Students in other countries are not eligible for the offer at this time.

ChatGPT Plus gives you priority access to OpenAI's latest models and offers significantly faster response speeds compared to the free tier. There are also extra features useful for students, like Deep Research, higher limits for image generation, file uploads, and more. Other benefits include access to Sora, OpenAI's text-to-video tool, and the Advanced Voice Mode.

How to get ChatGPT Plus free as a college student

It only takes a few minutes to sign up

To claim the free ChatGPT Plus offer, head to the ChatGPT Students landing page. You'll need to verify your student status using SheerID, a verification service that checks your enrollment against most US and Canadian universities. In some cases, OpenAI may ask you to use your university's Single Sign-On (SSO) system or upload documents to confirm your affiliation.

While the process might take a few minutes, it’s a great way for students in the US or Canada to get two months of ChatGPT Plus — which normally costs $20 per month— completely free. Google currently doesn't offer free access to Gemini Advanced for students, though you can get a free year if you buy one of the latest Pixel 9 Pro phones.