Key Takeaways OpenAI is introducing a search feature on ChatGPT for Plus and Team users starting today, with other user types getting access soon.

The new search feature allows web users to easily find previous conversations and resume from where they left off.

It's a small upgrade, but helps to bring the web client up to par with OpenAI's mobile apps.

ChatGPT might be leading the charge on AI tools across the web, but despite its utility, it's still missing some essential features. Thankfully, OpenAI is working to make good on these shortcomings. A new update is making it possible to search through your ChatGPT history on the web, allowing you to easily find particular threads and resume where you left off, or to double-check an answer that seems incorrect.

As shared by OpenAI on X (formerly Twitter), the ability to search through your ChatGPT history on the web is coming to Plus and Team users as soon as today, with Enterprise and Educational users getting access sometime next week. If you're on ChatGPT's free plan, you'll have to wait until sometime in November.

Users replied to the post with screenshots, confirming that for Plus users, the feature is already available in the form of a small magnifying glass in the top-left of the screen. On mobile, a similar feature is already available, but browser users have been forced to manually search through previously asked questions for far too long.

Is this feature similar to SearchGPT?

Back in July, OpenAI rolled out what it called a "temporary prototype" of a new service called SearchGPT. This tool basically serves as a real-time search engine, similar to the way competing model Perplexity operates. The new search feature is different from that. Rather than searching the web, it looks for keywords throughout all of your previous chats with the AI and returns results based on those. If you're waiting for the SearchGPT function to become more widespread, sorry; you'll have to wait a little bit longer.

Although it's nice to see this feature added, users on OpenAI's post are asking for more specific tools, including the ability to separate chats into specific folders and pin conversations. Some asked why it had taken so long to implement a search feature, something that shouldn't be overly difficult to do. Still, the overwhelming majority of responses were positive, and with luck, those other requested features will soon make their way to the chatbot.