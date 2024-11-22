Key Takeaways OpenAI wants to partner with Samsung to offer ChatGPT as an alternative AI engine on Galaxy phones.

Apple provides ChatGPT as an alternative AI engine within Apple Intelligence on iPhones.

Samsung has close ties with Google and would not want to affect that relationship.

The best Galaxy phones ship with Galaxy AI, powered by Samsung's own LLM and Google Gemini. But OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, wants Samsung to switch to its AI model in future Galaxy AI iterations. A report suggests both companies have entered into discussions surrounding this, though nothing is final for now.

Apple provides ChatGPT as an alternative AI engine within Apple Intelligence on compatible iPhones running iOS 18. While Apple's own LLM powers many core Apple Intelligence features, users can pass complex queries from Siri to ChatGPT for better and more detailed responses. In an uncharacteristic move by Apple, it even lets users subscribe to ChatGPT Plus directly from the Settings menu.

The Information reports that OpenAI wants to enter into a similar agreement with Samsung for Galaxy AI. This will be easier said than done, as Samsung is the world's largest Android manufacturer and has close ties with Google. The two companies have collaborated numerous times over several new Android features in the last few years.

Google even used the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to debut Gemini Nano and Circle to Search on non-Pixel devices earlier this year.

Such a partnership will greatly benefit OpenAI, enabling it to become a direct competitor to Google. ChatGPT, its AI chatbot, is already a direct rival to Google Gemini, and the company recently launched its own answer to Google Search as well.

A partnership with Samsung will provide OpenAI access to millions of Android users worldwide in a short span of time.

The same report details that a ChatGPT-powered browser is on the way to take on Google Chrome.

AI-powered Bixby is also around the corner

While Google Gemini and ChatGPT might be hogging all the limelight, Samsung is developing its own AI-powered voice assistant as well. The Korean giant teased the arrival of AI-powered Bixby earlier this year and launched it in China alongside the Galaxy W25 and W25 Flip in early November. An international release should happen later this year, presumably with One UI 7 beta.

Powered by LLMs (large language models), the upgraded Bixby can better understand natural language and control apps installed on your phone.

If Samsung enters into a partnership with OpenAI, it would be interesting to see how it manages its relationship with Google and what it plans to do with Bixby.