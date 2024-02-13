When OpenAI introduced ChatGPT, it quickly went viral. Within five days of launching in November 2022, this large language model (LLM) gained 1 million users, making it one of the fastest-growing apps. This surge in popularity caught the attention of big corporations like Google and Microsoft to start their artificial intelligence projects and triggered an artificial intelligence (AI) race.

Given AI's increasing utility and popularity, it's inevitable that it will be integrated into Android phones and Chromebooks. After all the hype about ChatGPT, people want to know what it's all about. If you're excited about trying ChatGPT but need help figuring out where to begin, you've come to the right place.

Understanding ChatGPT and its architecture

ChatGPT is a large language model based on the GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) architecture. It uses statistics, Reinforcement Learning (RL), and supervised learning to index words, phrases, and sentences to generate human-like text.

The model doesn't understand the content of its responses, but it's skilled at guessing which words usually come together in sentences because of its transformer architecture and training.

Related What is a Transformer model? Decoding Transformer models: The tech shaping future communication

How to get started with ChatGPT

You'll create an OpenAI account or sign in to use ChatGPT. You can do this by following these steps:

Visit the OpenAI website or download ChatGPT from Google Play or the App Store. Select the Log in button to access your account. Click Sign up if you need to register. Use your email address or sign in with your Google, Apple, or Microsoft account. Using your email address requires phone verification.

Navigating the ChatGPT user interface

There are different boxes, buttons, and windows after you log in to your OpenAI account. Here's a breakdown of their functions.

GPT version and plugins

The current chat version of ChatGPT (GPT-3.5, GPT-4, or GPT Plugins) appears in the upper-left corner. ChatGPT's plugins allow the LLM to connect to data it was not initially trained on and interact with services that aren't part of it.

OpenAI does not control these plugins. You must trust a plugin before installing it. This is important because ChatGPT might share details like your conversations, custom instructions, and location with the plugin. There isn't a limit on how many plugins you can install, but ChatGPT only allows you to activate three at a time. You can download plugins from the plugin store.

Starting a new conversation

You'll find a New chat button in the upper-left corner of your screen. Click it to start a new conversation. ChatGPT saves the context of conversations by default. Creating a new chat means beginning a conversation without any prior context.

The GPT-3.5 model can keep up to the equivalent of three pages of text. After around 8,000 words, GPT-3.5 starts to forget what was said earlier in the conversation. Alternatively, you can pay $20 a month to get the version of GPT-4 that can remember nearly 50 pages.

Sharing ChatGPT interactions with others

The left sidebar of the interface serves as a hub for accessing your past conversations with ChatGPT. By default, every conversation is stored for 30 days before being permanently deleted unless you archive it or choose not to keep it from the settings menu. This gives you enough time to revisit previous chats. Within this section, you can also modify the title of each chat to identify, archive, delete, or share any conversation.

To share your interactions with ChatGPT, click the Share chat icon, represented by an upward-facing arrow, and you can generate a unique URL for a specific conversation. You can then share this link with friends and colleagues. However, the messages you send after creating your link aren't shared.

Close

Maximizing chat space with close and open sidebar buttons

Clicking the Close sidebar button hides the sidebar and expands the chat area to fill the browser window. It provides more space for the chat content, making it easier to read long responses or view images and other media without scrolling horizontally. This feature can help you concentrate on reading or writing without being distracted.

Close

Accessing Settings, My GPTs, Subscription Plans, and Custom Instructions

You'll find your name in the lower-left corner of the screen. This is where you can see and manage your account. This includes accessing Settings and Beta features, your subscription plan, logging out, Custom Instructions, and accessing your customized versions of ChatGPT (My GPTs) if you're a Plus or Enterprise subscriber. If you haven't subscribed, this section provides an opportunity to upgrade. The Upgrade button is visible, offering a simple way to sign up for ChatGPT Plus.

ChatGPT's Custom Instructions feature allows you to customize how it interacts with you. You can specify the tone, vocabulary, and role it should adopt during the conversation. If you want to take this further, create a customized version of ChatGPT. You can save this model in the My GPTs section to access it easily. Alternatively, click Explore GPTs to check out the GPT Shop, a marketplace for pre-built models that suit your needs.

Close

A closer look at ChatGPT's text box and pre-made prompts

The text box is the input field to type prompts, questions, or any text you wish to send to ChatGPT. To make the AI accessible to everyone, it supports keyboard shortcuts, browser extensions, and other accessibility aids. If you are a Plus or Enterprise member, you can drag and drop or use the Clipper icon on the left side of the text box to attach a file. ChatGPT supports All common file extensions for text files, spreadsheets, presentations, and documents.

Above the text box are four random pre-made prompts. These prompts serve as conversation starters or prompt suggestions. They are handy for new users who need help figuring out what to ask or discuss with ChatGPT. The templates touch on various topics, ranging from questions to content creation.

The basics of interacting with ChatGPT

When you're comfortable navigating the interface, it's time to interact with the AI. Type your question or statement into the text box on the homepage and press Enter or click the Send message button. Almost instantly, ChatGPT provides you with a response. For example, when prompted with Explain how ChatGPT works in detail, ChatGPT delivers an informative answer. After receiving a response, you'll find several options for your next steps.

Not happy with its results? Click Regenerate (circular arrow icon) to have ChatGPT try again on your previous prompt without typing it again. Also, you can switch between old and new results when regenerating.

Another standout feature of ChatGPT is its ability to recall previous parts of the conversation, making it seem like you're chatting with a friend. This lets you ask for changes or follow-ups without repeating yourself. For instance, if you want a shorter answer, type or say, "Try again, but this time explain it briefly."

You can copy the results when you are happy with them by clicking the Copy button.

Using ChatGPT's reply feature for targeted responses

The Reply feature in ChatGPT lets you quickly address specific parts of the conversation. Highlight the message part you want to respond to and click the (") icon that appears. It's handy for keeping track of topics or when the chat gets busy, helping you to stay organized. Plus, it helps ChatGPT give better, more relevant answers by clearly showing what you're referring to.

Close

Teaching ChatGP and the importance of disliking responses

ChatGPT can't judge its responses like a human would. It depends on your input to learn and improve. If a response doesn't meet your needs, click the thumbs-down icon below it.

You'll then have a chance to tell ChatGPT more by typing your thoughts or choosing from quick feedback options like "This is harmful or unsafe," "This isn't true," or "This isn't helpful." You can select more than one if needed.

How to start chatting out loud with voice-activated ChatGPT

This feature is accessible exclusively through the ChatGPT app on iOS and Android devices. For computer users, use third-party extensions and plugins to convert speech to text. Here's how to choose ChatGPT's voice:

Tap the Sidebar button in the upper-left corner of the screen. Tap the Settings icon. Close Tap Voice under the Speech menu. Pick from one of the five voice options. Tap Confirm to save your choice. Close

Now, you are ready to start voice chat.

On the home screen, tap the headphone icon. When prompted, speak your question or command. There's no need to select send. ChatGPT listens and then speaks the answer back to you. To stop ChatGPT mid-response, tap the X or tap the Pause button. Close

How to bring visuals into ChatGPT conversations

With a ChatGPT subscription, you can add images to your messages for an interactive experience. You can snap a photo of a historical landmark and ask for information about its history or architectural style. To do so:

Click on the Paperclip icon within the text box. Choose an image from your device. The mobile app also lets you take a photo. You can attach more than one image if you like. Type your question or comment in the message bar.

From text prompts to images with ChatGPT's DALL·E feature

ChatGPT comes with DALL·E 3, OpenAI's generative AI for subscribers. Imagine asking ChatGPT for a picture of a cat wearing a superhero cape. It can do that. Here's how to make it happen:

On the ChatGPT home screen, click on the GPT-4 option. Type in a descriptive request, like "draw a cat wearing a superhero cape." Sit back and watch as ChatGPT generates your image.

One of the perks for Plus and Enterprise users is that you can create images without needing to buy separate credits, which are usually required for DALL·E if it isn't bundled. You're limited to 40 prompts in 3 hours for GPT-4, so use this feature wisely.

Have fun with ChatGPT

Now that you have the hang of ChatGPT, it's playtime. If you're looking for quick answers, a burst of creativity, coding tips, or writing support, this generative AI has your back. If you're all in on maximizing your productivity, step up to ChatGPT Plus. It's packed with more features to help you do more.