Summary Meta plans to launch a standalone AI chatbot app to rival ChatGPT and Google Gemini.

The app will debut in Q2, 2025, targeting non-Meta users wanting access to its AI chatbot.

Sam Altman of OpenAI responded to the news with a playful dig at Meta on X.

Just a day after reports surfaced that Meta is considering making Reels a standalone app to compete with TikTok, another report now claims that the company is also gearing up to challenge ChatGPT and Google Gemini.

According to a report from CNBC, Meta is planning to launch a standalone AI chatbot app that will directly compete with ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Microsoft's Copilot. Currently, Meta AI is integrated into WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram, but the new app will target users who don't use Meta's other platforms but still want access to its AI chatbot.

Meta wants to take on Google and OpenAI

The report suggests the app could launch as soon as Q2 2025, as Mark Zuckerberg aims to position Meta as the leader in artificial intelligence by the end of the year. Interestingly, while Meta AI is currently free on its other platforms, the report claims Meta is planning to introduce a paid version of the chatbot through the new app, although pricing details are still under wraps.

Meta AI is already quite powerful, capable of answering questions, generating images, and more. It recently gained a memory feature to provide more personalized and relevant responses.

The news caught Sam Altman's attention too. The OpenAI CEO responded to the CNBC report on X (formerly Twitter) with a cheeky comment: "ok fine maybe we'll do a social app," taking a dig at Meta for stepping into the AI chatbot space.

The race to become the go-to AI chatbot on smartphones has intensified. Google Gemini is now built into most flagship Android phones, and ChatGPT remains hugely popular with over 300 million weekly active users. Perplexity recently added an Android assistant feature to its app as well. With this new move, it looks like Meta wants a slice of the AI chatbot market too.