I still find incorporating AI into my daily work is slightly awkward, even if it has some proven use cases that make it helpful. To put this to the test, I decided to use AI to fix an underlying issue I have in the Google Play Store: I used Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, and ChatGPT to help me discover new apps. That way, I can shave off the time I spend browsing Reddit and X for new Android apps to try on my trusty Samsung.

I experimented using Gemini, Copilot, and ChatGPT. I was curious about which of the three would offer me more variety in choices and whether these chatbots would acknowledge specific requests like "free apps only." Here are the results I found.

I've listed the app recommendations for each AI chatbot and included the download number in the Google Play Store in parenthesis to measure the popularity. My hope is to discover new apps that might not necessarily show up in the Play Store's immediate search results/less popular.

Prompt used:

Hi [AI]! I'd like to find a new Android app that can tell me the weekly and daily weather forecast. Please give me free apps only.

ChatGPT recommends:

AccuWeather (100M+)

The Weather Channel (100M+)

Weather Underground (10M+)

Windy (10M+)

Google Weather (1+)

1Weather (100M+)

Copilot recommends:

1Weather (100M+)

Flowx (500K+)

The Weather Channel (100M+)

AccuWeather (100M+)

Awesome Weather - YoWindow (10M+)

Gemini recommends:

AccuWeather (100M+)

The Weather Channel (100M+)

WeatherCAN (500K+)

Comparing the three models, ChatGPT came out on top quantitatively. ChatGPT gave me six recommendations, Copilot had five, and Gemini only gave three. Another note is that I did like that Gemini considered my location (even if it is slightly creepy) to provide a more relevant recommendation. Otherwise, the apps list from all three was fairly safe.

The bottom line

ChatGPT acknowledged which weather apps were free or free with ad-support. But it also gave a generic list of top weather apps, which I didn't want. On the other hand, Copilot specified if these apps were free in the first two entries but then stopped. However, it did provide sourcing, so I could confirm context (unlike the other two chatbots). Gemini gave me one interesting recommendation tailored to my location (WeatherCAN). But it also didn't specify any app pricing. Overall, the experience was fine. I still prefer Copilot's selection due to 3/5 being new.

Experiment 2: Finding new note-taking apps

Prompt used:

Hi [AI], I am in need of a new note-taking app. I would prefer if it included a place to import PDF documents and had a handwriting mode. I would also like an option for online storage syncing.

ChatGPT recommends:

Notability (not on Play Store)

GoodNotes (1M+)

Microsoft OneNote (500M+)

Evernote (100M+)

Zoho Notebook (5M+)

Xodo (10M+)

Copilot recommends:

GoodNotes (1M+)

Notability (not on Play Store)

Microsoft OneNote (500M+)

Evernote (100M+)

LiquidText (not on Play Store)

Gemini recommends:

GoodNotes (1M+)

Notability (not on Play Store)

Microsoft OneNote (500M+)

Nebo (500K+)

Samsung Notes (1B+)

If we review my prompt, you'll notice I made an error and forgot to specify the platform. As a result, I was worried that I would receive note-taking apps only on iOS.

However, given the responses, I realized that the chatbots were mostly forgiving of that omission. For example, Gemini recognized that I didn't specify the platform but still broke recommendations down by platform.

The bottom line

I was impressed with Gemini's response to my request. It gave me a good list of apps (minus Notability) and sorted it by platform. It also acknowledges PDF annotation and handwriting. Copilot listings were more generic and didn't specify the platforms like Gemini did. Nor did it provide any sourcing (like it had done in the previous request).