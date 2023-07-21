Everybody who is anybody is doing something with generative AI right now. Google's certainly embracing the tech in a major way, and we're seeing it touch everything from Assistant to Meet. While there are plenty of players, all trying to use AI to become the next big thing, it was OpenAI's ChatGPT that really got this current wave of interest going. Back in May, we saw the release of a ChatGPT app for iOS, with the promise that an Android edition would be coming soon. That's finally about to happen, as OpenAI starts accepting pre-registrations ahead of the software's release next week.

Just like on iOS, the Android version of ChatGPT will be free to use, and connect you with OpenAI's latest generative model, all ready to start responding to your queries. As we've already seen, ChatGPT has some pronounced strengths when compared to other peer solutions like Google Bard. And while we've been able to access ChatGPT over the web in order to investigate its capabilities, having access to a proper Android app only promises to make the experience that much more optimized for mobile.

OpenAI has a Google Play Store listing up for ChatGPT right now, where you can pre-register to express your interest in giving the app a try once it arrives. As for an ETA, we don't have anything more precise at the moment than word that the ball starts rolling sometime next week. After waiting this long, though, a few more days sounds like nothing, and we're already thinking about all the questions we're going to run by ChatGPT once this AI lands on our phones.

Thanks: Artem