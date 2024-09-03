Key Takeaways OpenAI's ChatGPT remains the top AI chatbot despite competition from major players like Microsoft and Meta.

OpenAI is working on introducing eight new voices, each with unique characteristics and the ability to mimic animal sounds.

It's unclear when and if these new voices will be introduced in a future update.

It seems just like yesterday when OpenAI's ChatGPT took the world by storm, causing a flurry of different emotions from those inside and outside the tech space. Since then, the landscape has changed dramatically, with a vast variety of different alternatives finding their way online from major companies like Microsoft, Meta, Google, and more. Yet, ChatGPT is still the go-to for most, with it having a slight edge over the competition in our tests.

With that said, OpenAI is one of the best because it still manages to keep pushing the technology even further, in new and unexpected ways. The service currently offers support for voice interactions as well, with it offering a choice of four very convincing and human-like options. Of course, if that wasn't enough, and you needed more variety, you'll be happy to know it looks like OpenAI is working on new voices that it may eventually introduce to the service.

Are new voices coming soon?

The news comes from X (formerly Twitter) user Tibor Blaho, sharing a detailed clip of all the new voices and their abilities (via Android Authority). As you can see from the clip above, there are eight new voices that were uncovered, with names like Fathom, Glimmer, Harp, Maple, Orbit, Rainbow, Reef, Ridge, and Vale. Each has its own distinct characteristic and what's even more fascinating is that each one can create or mimic animal sounds as well.

As of now, it's unknown when and if these voices will ever find their way into the public version of ChatGPT. When it comes to similar features, the brand has more recently introduced a new Advanced Voice Mode that's still in alpha. This new mode allows users to have more realistic conversations with ChatGPT, which should be quite interesting when it goes live. For the most part, OpenAI has been delivering small improvements that really make you wonder just far all of this is going to go.

And while there are always precautions in place, it's really hard to see how one should proceed when a brand is traveling down a road no one has yet traveled. Of course, if you've never tried it and want to see how it can enhance your daily activities, we recommend giving ChatGPT a try. It's available on the web and can also be downloaded as an app to your compatible device using the Google Play Store.