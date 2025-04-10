Summary ChatGPT is enhancing its memory capabilities by now being able to recall information from past chat conversations, a feature previously lacking compared to Google's Gemini. This builds upon its existing ability to remember explicitly shared preferences for more personalized and contextually relevant responses.

Users retain control over this new feature; they can opt out of allowing ChatGPT to reference past chats or disable memory entirely in settings. Temporary chats will also bypass memory usage.

The ability to reference past chats is rolling out starting today to ChatGPT Plus and Pro subscribers, with the exception of users in the EEA, UK, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein. Team, Enterprise, and Education users will gain access in the coming weeks, while availability for free users remains unannounced.

OpenAI's ChatGPT has had the ability to recall specific information that you choose to share with it for more than a year now. Similar to Gemini's 'Saved Info,' the feature lets you tell ChatGPT about your likes and dislikes, what kind of answers you prefer, dietary restrictions, and so on.

For example, I can tell the AI assistant that I am vegan, and it will remember that fact, and the next time I ask it for restaurant recommendations in a specific area, it will know to only suggest places that serve vegan food.

What ChatGPT's memory feature has lacked, however, is the ability to recall information that hasn't explicitly been fed to it. Starting today, however, that changes.

Google's Gemini, for reference, can do both — It can register information that you explicitly tell it to remember, and