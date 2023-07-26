For better or worse, ChatGPT has changed how we look at AI and its real-world consequences. At launch last October, the service was only available on the web. An iOS app debuted this May, with the promise of an Android app coming soon. Well, the Android version of OpenAI's tool went up for pre-registration last week and is now officially available for download in select countries.

The OpenAI team announced the app's availability in the US, Bangladesh, Brazil, and India, with other countries expected to follow suit over the next week. You can download and use the app for free in the supported countries as long as you have a functioning internet connection.

2 Images Close

OpenAI's latest models will be directly available through the app, allowing users to take advantage of the new features in ChatGPT's repertoire. Although interested users have been able to take ChatGPT for a spin since late last year on the web, its arrival on Android would make a lot of difference and possibly spell the end for apps that have long pretended to offer ChatGPT's features hidden behind a paywall.

2 Images Close

Both dark and light modes are supported by default, and you can ask questions of the chatbot the same way you would on the web. There isn't a Wear OS app yet, and it's unclear if OpenAI has plans to change that anytime soon.

Given the rise of OpenAI's chatbot, Google supercharged its AI push in the form of the Bard chatbot, and is slowly but surely adding generative AI to its suite of apps, including but not limited to Assistant, Sheets, Gmail, and Meet. Google is even close to enabling Bard-powered extensions for some of its own services like Google Maps, Flights, and YouTube, in addition to third-party offerings such as Zillow, OpenTable, Instacart, and Kayak.

You can get ChatGPT from the Play Store or you can sideload the APK to your device from APKMirror.